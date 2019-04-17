Red Hilton, Boston Marathon's Final Runner, Helped Raise over $6K for Charity

Associated Press

Red Hilton, who was the final person to complete Monday's Boston Marathon, helped raise $6,000 as part of the Boston Medical Center's team of runners.

According to Nicole Yang of the Boston Globe, Hilton finished the race at around 8 p.m. ET, which was long after most of the other 33,000 participants had left and after cleanup crews had already begun tidying up the area.

Hilton is a 46-year-old mother and realtor from East Bridgewater, Massachusetts, who said after the race, "The time will never matter. It's the fact that I finished."

Matt Pepin of the Boston Globe tweeted a photo of Hilton being met by her son as she crossed the finish line:

While Hilton said that finishing the 26.2-mile run was a struggle at times, she kept telling herself, "I didn't come this far to come this far," to will herself to the finish. Hilton also said that she took part in the race because she wanted to be "a part of something bigger than [herself]."

Hilton finished the Boston Marathon more than nine hours after the last wave of runners began and well after the likes of men's winner Lawrence Cherono of Kenya (2:07:57) and women's winner Worknesh Degefa of Ethiopia (2:23:31).

While Hilton may not have received the same adulation as Cherono and Degefa, she was met with a hug from her son and earned a medal celebrating her accomplishment.