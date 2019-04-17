Oliver Luck Talks Potential of Colin Kaepernick, Johnny Manziel Playing in XFL

Wade Payne/Associated Press

As the XFL prepares to reboot, commissioner Oliver Luck acknowledged that a pair of high-profile stars are on the league's radar.

Luck went on The Ken Carman Show With Anthony Lima on Wednesday and talked about whether former San Francisco 49ers quarterback Colin Kaepernick could get a look.

"I have no idea whether Colin is in shape or not. Whether he wants to play," Luck said. "We are a league that has salary restrictions and obviously, at least based on what people have said, that might play a role in his desire to play."

As for 2012 Heisman Trophy winner Johnny Manziel, nothing has been ruled out.

"As long as he fits our profile and our behavioral standards, and our eight head coaches think he is a guy that makes us better...if Manziel is in that group, I'm sure he'd have an opportunity. We have had no contact with him," Luck said.

