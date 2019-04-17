Sadio Mane on Liverpool Future Amid Real Madrid Rumours: 'I Want to Be a Legend'

Matthew Ashton - AMA/Getty Images

Sadio Mane has said he wants to become a Liverpool and Premier League legend, despite links to Real Madrid.

The 27-year-old's fine performances this season have reportedly caught the eye of Real, who would have to pay £130 million to prise him away from the Merseyside club this summer, per MailOnline's Sam McEvoy.

It is no surprise there is speculation around Mane as his 18 Premier League goals in 2018-19 have been vital to Liverpool's bid for a first title since 1990.

However, Reds fans should be able to rest easy that Mane is keen to remain at Anfield as he told Liverpool's official magazine (h/t McEvoy) of his ambitions:

"Of course I want to be a legend not only for Liverpool but also in the Premier League story, and that is one of my targets. I will do everything possible to achieve everything possible.

"Reaching 100 games means a lot to me. To play this many games for a club like Liverpool is incredible.

"Like I have always said, I am very happy to play for this club and every single day I am enjoying being here and trying to do everything to win something for this club."

Notably, he also added on manager Jurgen Klopp that it is "very important for us to work with him for more years."

Every member of Liverpool's current squad will earn legendary status if they manage to win the Premier League title this season.

They are top of the table with four matches remaining, but the title is in Manchester City's hands as they have played a game fewer:

However, the Sky Blues' next two matches are against Tottenham Hotspur and Manchester United.

Any dropped points and Pep Guardiola's side will lose their grip on the title.

Given Liverpool's status as one of Europe's biggest clubs it is almost unfathomable that they have not won the title in the Premier League era.

They have come close in recent years but have been left disappointed:

Klopp's side is arguably the best seen at Anfield in the 21st century, and club legend Jamie Carragher recently suggested Mane is the most important attacking component, even more so than Mohamed Salah:

As such, there is no way Liverpool would want to lose him, and his latest comments will reassure the club he is committed for the long haul.