Lakers' Lonzo Ball: I'd 'Love' to Be in Space Jam 2 If LeBron James Asked

Jae C. Hong/Associated Press

At least one NBA player wants to be in Space Jam 2 with LeBron James.

Los Angeles Lakers teammate Lonzo Ball said he would "love" to be in the movie while appearing on Tuesday's episode of "The House of Highlights Show."

Ball's comments come after Tatiana Siegel of the Hollywood Reporter reported Under Armour athlete Stephen Curry and Adidas athlete James Harden likely will not be in the movie because "Nike is essential to the Space Jam franchise."

The report also noted Kevin Durant is "pursuing his own Hollywood efforts" and likely will not be in the movie, either.

As if that weren't enough, Giannis Antetokounmpo told Malika Andrews of ESPN he wouldn't be in it, saying, "I don't like being Hollywood. I don't like all this extra drama. I am just going to try to be me."

At least James can take solace in Ball's desire to participate in the movie, and the Lakers have plenty of time to film this offseason since they missed the playoffs for the sixth straight year.