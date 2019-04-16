Look: Chargers Announce Powder Blue Jerseys as Primary Uniforms for 2019 Season

Tyler Conway@jtylerconwayFeatured ColumnistApril 16, 2019

FILE - In this Sunday, Oct. 21, 2018 file photo,Los Angeles Chargers quarterback Philip Rivers (17) passes the ball during the first half of an NFL football game against Tennessee Titans at Wembley stadium in London. Try as he might, Von Miller just can't find anything bad to say about Philip Rivers anymore.
Matt Dunham/Associated Press

The powder blues are coming back. This time to stay.

The Los Angeles Chargers announced Tuesday they are switching their primary uniforms for the 2019 season to their powder blue and yellow iteration:

The Chargers wore the so-called powder blues from 1960-73 before gradually making the switch to a darker blue color. Although the powder blues haven't been the Chargers' primary jerseys for nearly 50 years, they have remained a consistent favorite, with many fans calling on the franchise to make the change permanent.

The Chargers finally listened. And after taking one glimpse at the new uniforms, it isn't hard to see why. 

The Chargers will immediately join the short list of the NFL's cleanest uniforms. They're even making the yellow facemask a full-time deal, a subtle-but-welcomed touch that helps draw out the blue.

It's unclear what the Chargers will be doing with their former primary navy jerseys, although it's possible they'll continue wearing them as an alternate. The same goes for the team's electric blue Color Rush uniforms, which also popped on the screen.   

