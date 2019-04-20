Blake Griffin Active vs. Bucks After Missing 1st 2 Games with Knee Injury

Brian Sevald/Getty Images

Detroit Pistons power forward Blake Griffin is listed as active for Game 3 of the team's first-round playoff series against the Milwaukee Bucks on Saturday, according to Keith Langlois of Pistons.com.

Griffin missed the first two games of the series with left knee soreness, and the Pistons find themselves in a 2-0 hole.

With the series going to Detroit for Game 3, the Pistons will receive a major boost on their home floor with their best player returning.

Griffin averaged 24.5 points, 7.5 rebounds and 5.4 assists during the regular season for the 41-41 Pistons, who earned the Eastern Conference's eighth and final playoff seed.

The 30-year-old, who earned his sixth All-Star appearance, shot 46.2 percent from the field and 36.2 percent from deep.

Griffin has suffered numerous injuries throughout his pro career.

A bone bruise in his right ankle, a staph infection in his right elbow, a partially torn left quad, a right-hand injury, right knee surgery and an MCL sprain hindered him between 2014 and 2018, forcing him off the court for a combined 107 games.

Griffin can be an offensive force when healthy, though, and his mere presence will give the Pistons a much better shot at lessening the series deficit to 2-1 against Giannis Antetokounmpo and the Bucks on Saturday.

If Griffin remains somewhat limited by his knee injury, Thon Maker could continue to see significant playing time in Game 3, along with starting center Andre Drummond.