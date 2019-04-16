Dolphins' Ryan Fitzpatrick Blames Eating Birthday Cake for Offseason Weight Gain

Rob Goldberg@TheRobGoldbergFeatured ColumnistApril 16, 2019

Miami Dolphins quarterback Ryan Fitzpatrick walks off the field during voluntary minicamp at the Miami Dolphins football training facility, Tuesday, April 16, 2019, in Davie, Fla. (AP Photo/Lynne Sladky)
Lynne Sladky/Associated Press

Some players go into offseason programs claiming to be in the best shape of their lives. Ryan Fitzpatrick is not one of those players. 

The veteran quarterback admitted he packed on some extra pounds over the past few months, blaming birthday cake for his bloated figure.

"The thing with me is I have seven kids," Fitzpatrick said (h/t Emily Caron of Sports Illustrated). "In January we have three birthdays. So we've got the family birthday party which includes cake, we've got the friends birthday party which includes cake, so that's six times in January. We've got three birthdays in March–March 1, March 6, March 11–which again, that's a tough stretch. So that's six in 10 or 11 days."

Too much cake certainly sounds like a first-world problem, but the 36-year-old said he is going to finally get in shape. 

"Now that the birthdays are behind me, I think I'm going to try and go from peak offseason form to peak in-season form."

This offseason, Fitzpatrick signed with the Miami Dolphins, the eighth team of his career. Although he's not known as the most mobile quarterback in the NFL, the Dolphins are banking on him being in playing shape by training camp and laying off the sweets.

