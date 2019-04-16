J.J. Watt on Keeping Wisconsin Commencement Short: They Just Want to Drink Beer

Chris Pizzello/Associated Press

Houston Texans defensive end J.J. Watt is scheduled to speak at the University of Wisconsin graduation in May, and he seems to know exactly what people are looking for in a commencement speech.

"I have some things I want to get across. But let's be honest: They just want to go drink beer afterwards," Watt said, per Sarah Barshop of ESPN.com. "They're excited. I know how commencements go. They just want the person to give a cool message for about five minutes, and then get off the stage."

The 30-year-old gets a chance to return to the place where he spent two seasons starring for the Badgers football team after transferring from Central Michigan. He left early for the NFL, where he has gone on to win three Defensive Player of the Year awards.

While his address will likely be a big moment for students in attendance, Watt wasn't even planning on writing a speech until the school asked for a copy.

Whether or not he wings it once he gets on stage, it appears his message will be short and sweet.