Gennady Golovkin vs. Steve Rolls Fight Reportedly Set for June 8th at MSG

Isaac Brekken/Associated Press

Gennady Golovkin will reportedly return to the ring June 8 for a bout against Steve Rolls.

According to Chris Mannix of Sports Illustrated, the match set for Madison Square Garden is a "done deal."

This will be the first match for GGG since losing to Canelo Alvarez by majority decision in September.

This was the first loss in the 37-year-old's professional career after also earning a draw against Alvarez in 2017. Golovkin has won the other 38 bouts in his career, 34 by knockout, and will likely be heavily favored in his upcoming bout.

However, Rolls will not be a pushover after producing a 19-0 record in his eight-year career. Although the Canadian doesn't have a lot of experience against top competition, he is considered the IBF No. 9 middleweight in the world, per Boxing Scene.

The 35-year-old will try to use this opportunity to prove himself against one of the best boxers of his generation.

Meanwhile, this will be Golovkin's first fight with DAZN after his contract ended with HBO. He signed a three-year, six-fight deal in March that could potentially wrap up his career.

He has discussed a possible third bout with Alvarez, but first, he will need to get past Rolls in June.