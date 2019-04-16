IPL Results 2019: Latest Run-Scorers, Fixtures, Table After Kings XI vs. Royals

IPL Results 2019: Latest Run-Scorers, Fixtures, Table After Kings XI vs. RoyalsApril 16, 2019
Kings XI Punjab added another win to their total on Tuesday to leave them tied for second place on points in the 2019 Indian Premier League.
The hosts posted a total of 182 for six and cruised to a 12-run win over Rajasthan Royals, courtesy of a late surge in the first innings and solid work with the ball.
Table
(Team, Played, Net RR, Points)
1 Chennai Super Kings 8 +0.288, 14
2 Delhi Capitals 8 +0.418, 10
3 Mumbai Indians 8 +0.244, 10
4 Kings XI Punjab 9 -0.015, 10
5 Kolkata Knight Riders 8 +0.350, 8
6 Sunrisers Hyderabad 7 +0.409, 6
7 Rajasthan Royals 8 -0.589, 4
8 Royal Challengers Bangalore 8 -1.114, 2
Fixtures
Wednesday, April 17: Hyderabad vs. Chennai
Thursday, April 18: Delhi vs. Mumbai
Friday, April 19: Kolkata vs. Bangalore
Saturday, April 20: Rajasthan vs. Mumbai, Delhi vs. Punjab
Sunday, April 21: Hyderabad vs. Kolkata, Bangalore vs. Chennai
Top run-scorers
(Player, Team, Runs)
David Warner, Hyderabad, 400
KL Rahul, Punjab, 387
Chris Gayle, Punjab, 352
Andre Russell, Kolkata, 312
Jos Buttler, Rajasthan, 311
For full IPL stats, click here.
A late surge from Kings XI saw the side finish with a total of 182, courtesy of a half-century from opener KL Rahul and an excellent final over from Ravichandran Ashwin.
Chris Gayle and David Miller combined for 70 runs, but it was the captain who went off in the final over for 17 runs from just four balls.
Here's a breakdown of his boundaries:
Cricbuzz @cricbuzz
Two sixes and a four from Ravichandran Ashwin in the final over, Kings XI get up to 182 #KXIPvRR https://t.co/I1xx3LQybS
That gave Royals, who chose to chase, a tricky target, and they lost star opener Jos Buttler early to debutant Arshdeep Singh:
IndianPremierLeague @IPL
That moment when your first wicket on debut is Jos Buttler 💪💪 https://t.co/JoXVcjyUOM
The required run rate quickly rose, despite a steady knock from Rahul Tripathi, who finished with a half-century. Royals, who rested star all-around Ben Stokes, couldn't up the pace and needed more than 14 runs per over heading into the last five, with Ashton Turner coming on with 56 from 24 needed. The Australian was caught for a duck, summing up Rajasthan's innings.
ESPNcricinfo @ESPNcricinfo
First-ball duck for Ashton Turner on his IPL debut Rajasthan slide down further They're 131/4 in 16.3 https://t.co/GHcppJTHUO #KXIPvRR #IPL2019
They didn't come close to an unlikely comeback in the final innings, finishing with 168 from six as Kings XI easily held on for the win.
