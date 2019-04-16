IPL Results 2019: Latest Run-Scorers, Fixtures, Table After Kings XI vs. Royals

Rajanish Kakade/Associated Press

Kings XI Punjab added another win to their total on Tuesday to leave them tied for second place on points in the 2019 Indian Premier League.

The hosts posted a total of 182 for six and cruised to a 12-run win over Rajasthan Royals, courtesy of a late surge in the first innings and solid work with the ball.

Table

(Team, Played, Net RR, Points)

1 Chennai Super Kings 8 +0.288, 14

2 Delhi Capitals 8 +0.418, 10

3 Mumbai Indians 8 +0.244, 10

4 Kings XI Punjab 9 -0.015, 10

5 Kolkata Knight Riders 8 +0.350, 8

6 Sunrisers Hyderabad 7 +0.409, 6

7 Rajasthan Royals 8 -0.589, 4

8 Royal Challengers Bangalore 8 -1.114, 2

Fixtures

Wednesday, April 17: Hyderabad vs. Chennai

Thursday, April 18: Delhi vs. Mumbai

Friday, April 19: Kolkata vs. Bangalore

Saturday, April 20: Rajasthan vs. Mumbai, Delhi vs. Punjab

Sunday, April 21: Hyderabad vs. Kolkata, Bangalore vs. Chennai

Top run-scorers

(Player, Team, Runs)

David Warner, Hyderabad, 400

KL Rahul, Punjab, 387

Chris Gayle, Punjab, 352

Andre Russell, Kolkata, 312

Jos Buttler, Rajasthan, 311

For full IPL stats, click here.

A late surge from Kings XI saw the side finish with a total of 182, courtesy of a half-century from opener KL Rahul and an excellent final over from Ravichandran Ashwin.

Chris Gayle and David Miller combined for 70 runs, but it was the captain who went off in the final over for 17 runs from just four balls.

Here's a breakdown of his boundaries:

That gave Royals, who chose to chase, a tricky target, and they lost star opener Jos Buttler early to debutant Arshdeep Singh:

The required run rate quickly rose, despite a steady knock from Rahul Tripathi, who finished with a half-century. Royals, who rested star all-around Ben Stokes, couldn't up the pace and needed more than 14 runs per over heading into the last five, with Ashton Turner coming on with 56 from 24 needed. The Australian was caught for a duck, summing up Rajasthan's innings.

They didn't come close to an unlikely comeback in the final innings, finishing with 168 from six as Kings XI easily held on for the win.