Joel Embiid, 76ers Tie NBA Playoff Record with 51 Points in 3rd Quarter vs. Nets

Joseph Zucker@@JosephZuckerFeatured ColumnistApril 16, 2019

PHILADELPHIA, PA - APRIL 15: Joel Embiid #21 of the Philadelphia 76ers reacts during a game against the Brooklyn Nets during Game Two of Round One of the 2019 NBA Playoffs on April 15, 2019 at the Wells Fargo Center in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and/or using this Photograph, user is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. Mandatory Copyright Notice: Copyright 2019 NBAE (Photo by Jesse D. Garrabrant/NBAE via Getty Images)
Jesse D. Garrabrant/Getty Images

After laying an egg in Game 1 and getting booed by their own fans, the Philadelphia 76ers had a swift response in Game 2 of their first-round NBA playoff series against the Brooklyn Nets.

The Sixers won 145-123, with a 51-point third-quarter powering their offensive explosion. According to STATS, that tied the postseason record for the highest-scoring quarter by one team.

The Los Angeles Lakers dropped 51 points in the fourth quarter in Game 5 of the 1962 Western Division Finals, albeit in a loss to the Detroit Pistons.

Ben Simmons had a Game 1 to forget, finishing with nine points, seven rebounds, three assists, three blocks and three turnovers. He also walked back postgame comments he made criticizing the Philadelphia fans who had booed the team.

Simmons was excellent on Monday, posting a triple-double (18 points, 12 assists and 10 rebounds).

Despite doubts over his left knee, Joel Embiid delivered as well. He scored a team-high 23 points and collected 10 rebounds in just 21 minutes on the floor.

Related

    Ben Simmons’ Performance Shows 76ers Will Win Series 🔔

    NBA logo
    NBA

    Ben Simmons’ Performance Shows 76ers Will Win Series 🔔

    Scott Polacek
    via Bleacher Report

    Jared Dudley (Calf) Out Gm 2

    Philadelphia 76ers logo
    Philadelphia 76ers

    Jared Dudley (Calf) Out Gm 2

    Scott Polacek
    via Bleacher Report

    Zion Enters NBA Draft

    NBA logo
    NBA

    Zion Enters NBA Draft

    Tyler Conway
    via Bleacher Report

    Report: James Ennis Cleared to Play

    Philadelphia 76ers logo
    Philadelphia 76ers

    Report: James Ennis Cleared to Play

    Timothy Rapp
    via Bleacher Report