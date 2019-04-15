Joel Embiid, 76ers Tie NBA Playoff Record with 51 Points in 3rd Quarter vs. Nets

Jesse D. Garrabrant/Getty Images

After laying an egg in Game 1 and getting booed by their own fans, the Philadelphia 76ers had a swift response in Game 2 of their first-round NBA playoff series against the Brooklyn Nets.

The Sixers won 145-123, with a 51-point third-quarter powering their offensive explosion. According to STATS, that tied the postseason record for the highest-scoring quarter by one team.

The Los Angeles Lakers dropped 51 points in the fourth quarter in Game 5 of the 1962 Western Division Finals, albeit in a loss to the Detroit Pistons.

Ben Simmons had a Game 1 to forget, finishing with nine points, seven rebounds, three assists, three blocks and three turnovers. He also walked back postgame comments he made criticizing the Philadelphia fans who had booed the team.

Simmons was excellent on Monday, posting a triple-double (18 points, 12 assists and 10 rebounds).

Despite doubts over his left knee, Joel Embiid delivered as well. He scored a team-high 23 points and collected 10 rebounds in just 21 minutes on the floor.