Tim Tebow Details Keto Diet, Reveals He Hasn't Had a Soda in 16 Years

Joseph Zucker@@JosephZuckerFeatured ColumnistApril 16, 2019

FT. MYERS, FL - MARCH 9: Tim Tebow #15 of the New York Mets warms up before a game against the Boston Red Sox on March 9, 2019 at JetBlue Park at Fenway South in Fort Myers, Florida. (Photo by Billie Weiss/Boston Red Sox/Getty Images)
Billie Weiss/Boston Red Sox/Getty Images

If you ever find yourself about to spend the night out with Tim Tebow, letting him choose the restaurant may not be a good idea.

The New York Mets prospect revealed some of his dietary habits when asked by reporters about potentially trying the Garbage Plate, a delicacy unique to Rochester, New York.

"I'll try the hamburgers; I can't eat the potatoes or the macaroni," he said, per the Democrat & Chronicle's Stevie Johnson. "I'm on a low-carb diet, a keto diet. So I probably won't try it."

The 2007 Heisman Trophy winner added he hasn't had a soft drink since he was 15 and that he won't even allow himself the occasional lapse in his rigorous diet.

"Well they make keto ice cream now and they make some keto cake," Tebow said. "Honestly it's really tough to splurge. My brain just doesn't allow me to even though some people have a cheat day or a cheat weekend. It's hard for me to wake up and say today is the day I'm not going to get better at something."

Tebow has gotten off to a poor start for the Syracuse Mets, the Mets' Triple-A affiliate. Through nine games, he's batting .161 with a .235 on-base percentage. He struggled mightily at the plate in Double-A last season, finishing with a .734 OPS.

Maybe trying a slice of pizza every once in a while would help Tebow turn around his luck on the diamond.

Related

    Mookie Betts Feels Slump Is Unacceptable

    MLB logo
    MLB

    Mookie Betts Feels Slump Is Unacceptable

    MLB.com
    via MLB.com

    Back in LA, Puig Late for NLCS Ring Presentation

    MLB logo
    MLB

    Back in LA, Puig Late for NLCS Ring Presentation

    ESPN.com
    via ESPN.com

    MLB Shows Respect on Jackie Robinson Day 👏

    MLB logo
    MLB

    MLB Shows Respect on Jackie Robinson Day 👏

    Rob Goldberg
    via Bleacher Report

    Trout (Groin) Back in Lineup After Missing Nearly a Week

    MLB logo
    MLB

    Trout (Groin) Back in Lineup After Missing Nearly a Week

    Scott Polacek
    via Bleacher Report