Tim Tebow Details Keto Diet, Reveals He Hasn't Had a Soda in 16 Years

Billie Weiss/Boston Red Sox/Getty Images

If you ever find yourself about to spend the night out with Tim Tebow, letting him choose the restaurant may not be a good idea.

The New York Mets prospect revealed some of his dietary habits when asked by reporters about potentially trying the Garbage Plate, a delicacy unique to Rochester, New York.

"I'll try the hamburgers; I can't eat the potatoes or the macaroni," he said, per the Democrat & Chronicle's Stevie Johnson. "I'm on a low-carb diet, a keto diet. So I probably won't try it."

The 2007 Heisman Trophy winner added he hasn't had a soft drink since he was 15 and that he won't even allow himself the occasional lapse in his rigorous diet.

"Well they make keto ice cream now and they make some keto cake," Tebow said. "Honestly it's really tough to splurge. My brain just doesn't allow me to even though some people have a cheat day or a cheat weekend. It's hard for me to wake up and say today is the day I'm not going to get better at something."

Tebow has gotten off to a poor start for the Syracuse Mets, the Mets' Triple-A affiliate. Through nine games, he's batting .161 with a .235 on-base percentage. He struggled mightily at the plate in Double-A last season, finishing with a .734 OPS.

Maybe trying a slice of pizza every once in a while would help Tebow turn around his luck on the diamond.