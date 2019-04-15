Sports Bettor James Holzhauer Reaches 2nd on Jeopardy's Earnings List with $460K

Scott Polacek@@ScottPolacekFeatured ColumnistApril 15, 2019

FILE - In this Friday, April 28, 2006, file photo, Alex Trebek holds the award for outstanding game show host, for his work on
Reed Saxon/Associated Press

There may not be a safer bet going than backing Las Vegas sports bettor James Holzhauer as he continues his historic Jeopardy run.

According to David Payne Purdum of ESPN, Holzhauer won for the eighth straight time during Monday’s episode with $45,444. Purdum noted the sports bettor has now won more money than anyone in Jeopardy history outside of Ken Jennings, who won 74 straight games and $2.5 million in 2004.

Holzhauer has won $460,479.

He already set the record for the most money won in a single episode when he finished with $110,914 in Tuesday’s win, outpacing Roger Craig’s effort in 2010 ($77,000) by more than $33,000.

Related

    Re-Drafting NBA's 2018 Draft Class 🔮

    Featured logo
    Featured

    Re-Drafting NBA's 2018 Draft Class 🔮

    Jonathan Wasserman
    via Bleacher Report

    Why Puig Didn’t Work in LA 👀

    Dodgers source: ‘If he even halfway gave a s--t, he would still be with the Dodgers’ 👉

    Featured logo
    Featured

    Why Puig Didn’t Work in LA 👀

    Dodgers source: ‘If he even halfway gave a s--t, he would still be with the Dodgers’ 👉

    Scott Miller
    via Bleacher Report

    Zion Enters NBA Draft

    Featured logo
    Featured

    Zion Enters NBA Draft

    Tyler Conway
    via Bleacher Report

    The Argument Against Every NBA Title Contender

    Featured logo
    Featured

    The Argument Against Every NBA Title Contender

    Zach Buckley
    via Bleacher Report