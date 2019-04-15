Sports Bettor James Holzhauer Reaches 2nd on Jeopardy's Earnings List with $460K

Reed Saxon/Associated Press

There may not be a safer bet going than backing Las Vegas sports bettor James Holzhauer as he continues his historic Jeopardy run.

According to David Payne Purdum of ESPN, Holzhauer won for the eighth straight time during Monday’s episode with $45,444. Purdum noted the sports bettor has now won more money than anyone in Jeopardy history outside of Ken Jennings, who won 74 straight games and $2.5 million in 2004.

Holzhauer has won $460,479.

He already set the record for the most money won in a single episode when he finished with $110,914 in Tuesday’s win, outpacing Roger Craig’s effort in 2010 ($77,000) by more than $33,000.