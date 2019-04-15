WWE Announces 'The Shield's Last Chapter' Special with Reigns, Rollins, Ambrose

Credit: WWE.com

Dean Ambrose and The Shield are getting one last send-off.

WWE announced Monday that Ambrose, Seth Rollins and Roman Reigns will join up for a final match Sunday at an event called The Shield's Last Chapter.

The company didn't identify The Shield's opponents, and Finn Balor will defend the Intercontinental Championship in the only other match announced for the card.

WWE announced in January that Ambrose decided not to renew his contract, which is set to expire this month. Despite the company formally acknowledging his impending departure, many wondered if this was merely a part of a long-term storyline involving The Lunatic Fringe.

In the past, WWE rarely mentioned a wrestler's contract status unless it was a means to advance an ongoing program—i.e., CM Punk "walking out" after winning the title at Money in the Bank 2011.

However, WWE hasn't gone out of its way to foreshadow anything with Ambrose beyond him leaving.

With Reigns cleared to wrestle after having leukemia, The Shield reunited to beat Baron Corbin, Bobby Lashley and Drew McIntyre in the main event of Fastlane, which was largely a nostalgia match. On the Raw after WrestleMania 35, Rollins and Reigns shared a moment in the ring with Ambrose after the show went off the air.

It would seem The Shield's Last Chapter will be the definitive statement—one way or the other—on Ambrose's status.