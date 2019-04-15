James Adducci Says $1.19M Win on Tiger Woods' Masters Victory Was 1st Ever Bet

James Adducci Says $1.19M Win on Tiger Woods' Masters Victory Was 1st Ever BetApril 15, 2019
James Adducci apparently was extremely confident in Tiger Woods winning the 2019 Masters.
Not only did he bet $85,000 to eventually win $1.19 million, but he also said it was his first ever sports bet, according to Ben Fawkes of ESPN.
B/R Betting @br_betting
@BFawkesESPN The winning tickets 🤑🤑🤑 (via @WilliamHillUS) https://t.co/X6OKYlyWED
The Wisconsin native flew into Las Vegas and made the 14-1 bet with William Hill after being turned down at two other sportsbooks. His faith was then rewarded with the single largest golf payout in United States history, according to Darren Rovell of Action Network.
He was also able to take home the payment in an oversized check:
GamingToday @GamingTodayNews
BREAKING!!!! James Aducci picks up winnings on @TigerWoods Cashed at @WilliamHillUS book at @SLSLasVegas https://t.co/yM1bUVuvXE
If it was his first bet, it's a pretty good start to his gambling career.
Interestingly, only Woods made more money from playing in the Masters, taking home $2.07 million. The three players tied for second place made $858,667 each, per ESPN.com.
