James Adducci Says $1.19M Win on Tiger Woods' Masters Victory Was 1st Ever Bet

Matt Slocum/Associated Press

James Adducci apparently was extremely confident in Tiger Woods winning the 2019 Masters.

Not only did he bet $85,000 to eventually win $1.19 million, but he also said it was his first ever sports bet, according to Ben Fawkes of ESPN.

The Wisconsin native flew into Las Vegas and made the 14-1 bet with William Hill after being turned down at two other sportsbooks. His faith was then rewarded with the single largest golf payout in United States history, according to Darren Rovell of Action Network.

He was also able to take home the payment in an oversized check:

If it was his first bet, it's a pretty good start to his gambling career.

Interestingly, only Woods made more money from playing in the Masters, taking home $2.07 million. The three players tied for second place made $858,667 each, per ESPN.com.