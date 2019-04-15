James Adducci Says $1.19M Win on Tiger Woods' Masters Victory Was 1st Ever Bet

Rob Goldberg@TheRobGoldbergFeatured ColumnistApril 15, 2019

Tiger Woods wears his green jacket holding the winning trophy after the final round for the Masters golf tournament Sunday, April 14, 2019, in Augusta, Ga. (AP Photo/Matt Slocum)
Matt Slocum/Associated Press

James Adducci apparently was extremely confident in Tiger Woods winning the 2019 Masters. 

Not only did he bet $85,000 to eventually win $1.19 million, but he also said it was his first ever sports bet, according to Ben Fawkes of ESPN.

The Wisconsin native flew into Las Vegas and made the 14-1 bet with William Hill after being turned down at two other sportsbooks. His faith was then rewarded with the single largest golf payout in United States history, according to Darren Rovell of Action Network.

He was also able to take home the payment in an oversized check:

If it was his first bet, it's a pretty good start to his gambling career.

Interestingly, only Woods made more money from playing in the Masters, taking home $2.07 million. The three players tied for second place made $858,667 each, per ESPN.com.

Related

    Bettor: $1.19M Win on Tiger's Masters Win Was 1st Ever Bet

    Beginner's Luck? 🙃

    Golf logo
    Golf

    Bettor: $1.19M Win on Tiger's Masters Win Was 1st Ever Bet

    Beginner's Luck? 🙃

    Rob Goldberg
    via Bleacher Report

    Tiger's Legend Keeps Growing

    Golf logo
    Golf

    Tiger's Legend Keeps Growing

    ESPN.com
    via ESPN.com

    Jack on Woods' 15th Major: 'He's Got Me Shaking in My Boots'

    Golf logo
    Golf

    Jack on Woods' 15th Major: 'He's Got Me Shaking in My Boots'

    Golf Channel
    via Golf Channel

    Was This Tiger Woods' Greatest Victory?

    Golf logo
    Golf

    Was This Tiger Woods' Greatest Victory?

    Golf
    via Golf