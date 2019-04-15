Watch 2019 Boston Marathon Men's Title Comes Down to a Sprint to Finish Line

Watch 2019 Boston Marathon Men's Title Comes Down to a Sprint to Finish LineApril 15, 2019
Kenya's Lawrence Cherono and Ethiopia's Lelisa Desisa ran for more than two hours and seven minutes during Monday's Boston Marathon but were separated by a mere two seconds at the finish line.
Cherono outlasted Desisa in a dramatic sprint to the finish to win the 123rd running of the race:
WBZ | CBS Boston News @wbz
#BREAKING: Lawrence Cherono wins the men's Boston Marathon in a sprint. WHAT A FINISH! https://t.co/uI1J6GjEC2
Boston Marathon @bostonmarathon
Men's Elite #Boston2019 results: 🥇Lawrence Cherono🇰🇪 (2:07:57) 🥈@LelisaDesisa🇪🇹 (2:07:59) 🥉Kenneth Kipkemoi🇰🇪 (2:08:07) 🏅Felix Kandie🇰🇪 (2:08:54) 🏅Geoffrey Kirui🇰🇪 (2:08:55)
Boston Marathon @bostonmarathon
Women's Elite Race #Boston2019 results: 🥇Worknesh Degefa🇪🇹 (02:23:31) 🥈@KiplagatEdna🇰🇪 (02:24:13) 🥉Jordan Hasay🇺🇸 (02:25:20) 🏅Meskerem Assefa🇪🇹 (02:25:40) 🏅@des_linden🇺🇸 (02:27:00)
Ethiopia's Worknesh Degefa won the women's race by 42 seconds, which seemed like an eternity compared to the men's finish.
According to Cindy Boren of the Washington Post, the men's finish was the closest since 1988.
