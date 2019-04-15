Watch 2019 Boston Marathon Men's Title Comes Down to a Sprint to Finish Line

Scott Polacek@@ScottPolacekFeatured ColumnistApril 15, 2019

Lawrence Cherono, left, of Kenya, runs to the finish line to win the 123rd Boston Marathon in front of Lelisa Desisa, of Ethiopia, right, on Monday, April 15, 2019, in Boston. (AP Photo/Winslow Townson)
Winslow Townson/Associated Press

Kenya's Lawrence Cherono and Ethiopia's Lelisa Desisa ran for more than two hours and seven minutes during Monday's Boston Marathon but were separated by a mere two seconds at the finish line. 

Cherono outlasted Desisa in a dramatic sprint to the finish to win the 123rd running of the race:

Ethiopia's Worknesh Degefa won the women's race by 42 seconds, which seemed like an eternity compared to the men's finish.

According to Cindy Boren of the Washington Post, the men's finish was the closest since 1988.

Related

    The Argument Against Every NBA Title Contender

    Featured logo
    Featured

    The Argument Against Every NBA Title Contender

    Zach Buckley
    via Bleacher Report

    Bold 1st-Rd. Trade Shakes Up NFL Mock Draft 🤯

    Featured logo
    Featured

    Bold 1st-Rd. Trade Shakes Up NFL Mock Draft 🤯

    Gary Davenport
    via Bleacher Report

    Re-Drafting NBA's 2018 Draft Class 🔮

    Featured logo
    Featured

    Re-Drafting NBA's 2018 Draft Class 🔮

    Jonathan Wasserman
    via Bleacher Report

    Why Puig Didn’t Work in LA 👀

    Dodgers source: ‘If he even halfway gave a s--t, he would still be with the Dodgers’ 👉

    Featured logo
    Featured

    Why Puig Didn’t Work in LA 👀

    Dodgers source: ‘If he even halfway gave a s--t, he would still be with the Dodgers’ 👉

    Scott Miller
    via Bleacher Report