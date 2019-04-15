Watch 2019 Boston Marathon Men's Title Comes Down to a Sprint to Finish Line

Winslow Townson/Associated Press

Kenya's Lawrence Cherono and Ethiopia's Lelisa Desisa ran for more than two hours and seven minutes during Monday's Boston Marathon but were separated by a mere two seconds at the finish line.

Cherono outlasted Desisa in a dramatic sprint to the finish to win the 123rd running of the race:

Ethiopia's Worknesh Degefa won the women's race by 42 seconds, which seemed like an eternity compared to the men's finish.

According to Cindy Boren of the Washington Post, the men's finish was the closest since 1988.