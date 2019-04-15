Lane Kiffin Talks Oklahoma's Jalen Hurts Winning Heisman After Alabama Transfer

Sue Ogrocki/Associated Press

Lane Kiffin has high hopes for Jalen Hurts next season after the former Alabama quarterback transferred to Oklahoma:

The tweet was in response to Hurts showing more personality with his new team. The quarterback celebrated after a score in the Oklahoma spring game Friday but realized he wouldn't have gotten away with it at Alabama.

"I know my old coach, Coach Saban, I probably would have got a chewing for that one," he said, per Eric Bailey of Tulsa World.

Kiffin, who is currently the head coach of Florida Atlantic, was the offensive coordinator for the Tide during Hurts' freshman season.

He was also one of the lead recruiters for the Texas native out of high school, per 247Sports.

This means Kiffin has seen Hurts' full personality before going to the strict environment at Alabama. With Oklahoma, he might get a chance to release this part of himself once again.

Additionally, the coach has seen the quarterback's talent firsthand when Hurts totaled 2,780 passing yards and 954 rushing yards in his first collegiate season. After sitting behind Tua Tagovailoa last year, he could be ready to break out in 2019.

After Baker Mayfield and Kyler Murray won the Heisman Trophy as Oklahoma quarterbacks in the past two years, there is no reason to doubt Hurts having the ability to follow the trend.

According to Sam Hellman of 247Sports, Hurts is listed at 6-1 odds to win the Heisman, putting him in a tie for third behind only Tagovailoa and Clemson's Trevor Lawrence.