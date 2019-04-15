Warriors News: Kevin Durant Apologizes for Ejection During Game 1 vs. Clippers

Ben Margot/Associated Press

Golden State Warriors forward Kevin Durant apologized after being ejected from Saturday's Game 1 win over the Los Angeles Clippers.

"I don’t wanna disappoint my coaches, my fan base, and owners who expect me to be on the floor so I apologize," Durant told reporters Monday.

Durant was thrown out alongside Clippers guard Patrick Beverley in the fourth quarter of the Warriors' 121-104 win. The pair dueled for most of the game and each received a pair of double technicals.

