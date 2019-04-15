Spencer the Therapy Dog Is the Real Winner of the Boston Marathon

B/R Video

Spencer the golden retriever has been supporting runners in the Boston Marathon for four years. He went viral last year after sitting through the rainy marathon holding a "Boston Strong" flag. Watch the video above for more about why this ultimate good boy is the real winner of the Boston Marathon.


