IPL 2019: Top Run-Scorers, Leading Wicket-Takers, More After Latest T20 Action

Rajanish Kakade/Associated Press

An excellent cameo from Hardik Pandya propelled the Mumbai Indians to a five-wicket win over the Royal Challengers Bangalore in the Indian Premier League on Monday.

The Royal Challengers were on course for a huge score after brilliant knocks from AB de Villiers (75) and Moeen Ali (50), although some fine bowling from Lasith Malinga at the death limited them to 171 for seven; the veteran bowler finished with impressive figures of four for 31.

In response, an opening partnership of 70 set up the Mumbai chase, with Quinton de Kock making a quickfire 40.

Bangalore battled back with some wickets midway through the innings and the game was on a knife edge heading into the final stages; that was until Pandya struck an unbeaten 37 from 16 balls to swing the game the Indians' way.

Here are the overall and individual standings following Monday's match, plus a recap of another absorbing contest in the 2019 IPL.

Overall Standings (Team, Played, Net RR, Points)

1 CSK: 8, +0.288, 14

2 DC: 8, +0.418 , 10

3 MI: 8, +0.244, 10

4 KKR: 8, +0.350, 8

5 KXIP: 8, -0.093, 8

6 SRH: 7, +0.409, 6

7 RR: 7, -0.587, 4

8 RCB: 8, -1.114, 2

Top Run-Scorers

1. David Warner, SRH, 400

2. KL Rahul, KXIP, 335

3. Chris Gayle, KXIP, 322

4. Andre Russell, KKR, 312

5. AB de Villiers, RCB, 307

Top Wicket-Takers

1. Kagiso Rabada, DC, 17

2. Imran Tahir, CSK, 13

3. Yuzvendra Chahal, RCB, 13

4. Chris Morris, DC, 11

5. Deepak Chahar, CSK, 10

Statistics courtesy of the IPL website.

Monday Recap

Bangalore's batting effort got off to a slow start, as they lost star man and skipper Virat Kohli for eight. Parthiv Patel followed for 28 in the seventh over, failing to make the most of a start.

It's been rare for the Royal Challengers' middle order to shine in the 2019 IPL, but they did here through De Villiers and Ali. Initially, the former played steadily, while the latter was aggressive in his strokes, putting the Indians on the back foot.

When Ali did eventually depart for a 32-ball half-century, De Villiers kicked on in trademark style. Ayaz Memon praised the South African's ingenuity at the crease, as he moved through the gears:

As the end of the innings approach, De Villiers' knock came to a disappointing end, as he was run out by Kieron Pollard.

Per cricket journalist Freddie Wilde, his Bangalore team-mate Akshdeep Nath left his partner stranded at the non-striker's end:

From there, Malinga was able to roll back the clock and show why he was considered one of the best death bowlers of his generation at his peak. After two wickets in the 18th over, he took two more in the final over to contain the Bangalore scoring.

In response, De Kock and Rohit Sharma stormed out of the blocks with some big hitting, putting the Indians ahead of the rate required. However, the loss of both in the space of three balls in the eighth over put Mumbai on the back foot.

Ali was the man who took those wickets, as he continued to have a big influence on the game:

In the final stages, Bangalore looked poised to close the game out, as they strangled the run rate and removed the dangerous Krunal Pandya for a sluggish 11.

However, that dismissal brought Pandya to the crease and he instantly settled into a groove. With five fours and two sixes in his 16-ball knock, the India international eventually ensured his team had the win wrapped up with an over to spare.