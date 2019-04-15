Donald Trump to Give Tiger Woods Presidential Medal of Freedom After Masters Win

Warren Little/Getty Images

After winning the 2019 Masters, Tiger Woods will apparently earn another major honor.

President Donald Trump announced Monday the golfer will receive a Medal of Freedom:

The honor is bestowed on civilians who have made "especially meritorious contributions to the security or national interests of the United States, to world peace, or to cultural or other significant public or private endeavors," per the White House.

Last November, Trump also honored sports stars Babe Ruth and Roger Staubach.

Woods has certainly been one of the biggest names in the sports world over the past 20 years, winning 15 major titles and 81 tournaments in his career. His superstar status faded in the last few years while he dealt with injuries and personal issues, but he worked his way back to win his first major championship since 2008 on Sunday.

Meanwhile, he and Trump are close and have played golf together in the past, including as recently as February with fellow golf legend Jack Nicklaus:

Trump watched intently as Woods captured his latest green jacket Sunday, tweeting multiple times during the final few holes.

The performance not only added to his considerable resume, but it was apparently also enough to earn a national honor from the president.