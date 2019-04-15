Packers 2019 NFL Draft Rumors: QB Drew Lock to Visit Green Bay

Packers 2019 NFL Draft Rumors: QB Drew Lock to Visit Green BayApril 15, 2019
Missouri Tigers quarterback Drew Lock is reportedly working out with the Green Bay Packers on Tuesday, according to Charles Robinson of Yahoo Sports.
Robinson broke down why the Packers might be exploring the quarterback market in this year's draft despite still having superstar Aaron Rodgers atop the depth chart:
Charles Robinson @CharlesRobinson
The point, leaders at the top of the #Packers power structure witnessed the value of taking the right QB successor in Rodgers “too early” rather than too late. So if that opportunity presents itself again and it offers to extend the window of success again, you have to be ready.
