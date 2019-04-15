Boston Marathon 2019 Results: Men's and Women's Top Finishers on Patriots' Day

Winslow Townson/Associated Press

Kenya's Lawrence Cherono and Ethiopia's Worknesh Degefa won the men's and women's races, respectively, at Monday's running of the Boston Marathon.

The top five finishers in both races were as follows:

This article will be updated to provide more information soon.

Get the best sports content from the web and social in the new B/R app. Get the app and get the game.