Boston Marathon 2019 Results: Men's and Women's Top Finishers on Patriots' Day

Timothy Rapp@@TRappaRTFeatured ColumnistApril 15, 2019

Lawrence Cherono, of Kenya, holds the trophy after winning the 123rd Boston Marathon, on Monday, April 15, 2019, in Boston. (AP Photo/Winslow Townson)
Winslow Townson/Associated Press

Kenya's Lawrence Cherono and Ethiopia's Worknesh Degefa won the men's and women's races, respectively, at Monday's running of the Boston Marathon. 

The top five finishers in both races were as follows:

              

This article will be updated to provide more information soon.

Get the best sports content from the web and social in the new B/R app. Get the app and get the game.

Related

    The Argument Against Every NBA Title Contender

    Featured logo
    Featured

    The Argument Against Every NBA Title Contender

    Zach Buckley
    via Bleacher Report

    Bold 1st-Rd. Trade Shakes Up NFL Mock Draft 🤯

    Featured logo
    Featured

    Bold 1st-Rd. Trade Shakes Up NFL Mock Draft 🤯

    Gary Davenport
    via Bleacher Report

    Surprising No. 1 in New MLB Power Rankings

    Featured logo
    Featured

    Surprising No. 1 in New MLB Power Rankings

    Joel Reuter
    via Bleacher Report

    Re-Drafting NBA's 2018 Draft Class 🔮

    Featured logo
    Featured

    Re-Drafting NBA's 2018 Draft Class 🔮

    Jonathan Wasserman
    via Bleacher Report