Boston Marathon 2019 Results: Men's and Women's Top Finishers on Patriots' Day

Boston Marathon 2019 Results: Men's and Women's Top Finishers on Patriots' DayApril 15, 2019
Winslow Townson/Associated Press
Kenya's Lawrence Cherono and Ethiopia's Worknesh Degefa won the men's and women's races, respectively, at Monday's running of the Boston Marathon.
The top five finishers in both races were as follows:
Boston Marathon @bostonmarathon
Men's Elite #Boston2019 results: 🥇Lawrence Cherono🇰🇪 (2:07:57) 🥈@LelisaDesisa🇪🇹 (2:07:59) 🥉Kenneth Kipkemoi🇰🇪 (2:08:07) 🏅Felix Kandie🇰🇪 (2:08:54) 🏅Geoffrey Kirui🇰🇪 (2:08:55)
Boston Marathon @bostonmarathon
Women's Elite Race #Boston2019 results: 🥇Worknesh Degefa🇪🇹 (02:23:31) 🥈@KiplagatEdna🇰🇪 (02:24:13) 🥉Jordan Hasay🇺🇸 (02:25:20) 🏅Meskerem Assefa🇪🇹 (02:25:40) 🏅@des_linden🇺🇸 (02:27:00)
This article will be updated to provide more information soon.
Get the best sports content from the web and social in the new B/R app. Get the app and get the game.
The Argument Against Every NBA Title Contender