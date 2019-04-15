Tiger Woods' Backup Putter from 2000 Sells for $88.8K at Auction

Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images

Tiger Woods' backup putter from 2000 sold for $88,809 at auction on Saturday, a day before the golfer secured his historic Masters triumph.

Per Tom VanHaaren of ESPN, the club—a Scotty Cameron Newport 2 GSS—was sold on the GreenJacketAuctions.com website.

The report noted that Woods never used the putter in a competitive environment; VanHaaren said the putter in Tiger's bag that helped him win his 14 major events (before Sunday's triumph) is "priceless" to the 43-year-old.

He added:

"The putter won in the auction on Saturday is one of a few backup putters that Woods receives each year from Scotty Cameron to test, practice and experiment with, but it was never used in tournament play. It does come with a certificate of authenticity from Scotty Cameron, who, according to the auction site, describes the putter as 'made for Tiger Woods.'"

The report noted the putter has Woods' name engraved on the back and his initials on the front toe. The successful bidder is surely pleased to have secured the piece of golfing memorabilia a day before Woods triumphed at Augusta, winning his 15th major title and his fifth green jacket.

The win came 22 years on from Woods' first Masters title:

The last time he won any major event was in 2008 at the U.S. Open. The Masters Twitter account documented his return to the summit of the game after a number of personal and injury problems:

Scotty Cameron posted the following message of congratulations to Woods following his win on Sunday:

As VanHaaren reported, Woods has previously put up some of his backup clubs for sale. He noted a "similar model" was auctioned off for $23,000 in 2015 and then another attracted a bid of $60,000 in the same year.

The most recent sale is said to be the most lucrative when it comes to Woods' backup clubs, though. If any were available to buy again anytime soon, Sunday's remarkable win would surely ensure even more of a premium to pay.