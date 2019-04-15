Tiger Woods' Backup Putter from 2000 Sells for $88.8K at Auction

Matt JonesFeatured ColumnistApril 15, 2019

ATLANTA, GA - SEPTEMBER 19: Tiger Woods warms up on the putting green during practice for the Tour Championship at East Lake Golf Club on September 19, 2018 in Atlanta, Georgia. (Photo by Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images)
Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images

Tiger Woods' backup putter from 2000 sold for $88,809 at auction on Saturday, a day before the golfer secured his historic Masters triumph.

Per Tom VanHaaren of ESPN, the club—a Scotty Cameron Newport 2 GSS—was sold on the GreenJacketAuctions.com website.

The report noted that Woods never used the putter in a competitive environment; VanHaaren said the putter in Tiger's bag that helped him win his 14 major events (before Sunday's triumph) is "priceless" to the 43-year-old.

He added:

"The putter won in the auction on Saturday is one of a few backup putters that Woods receives each year from Scotty Cameron to test, practice and experiment with, but it was never used in tournament play. It does come with a certificate of authenticity from Scotty Cameron, who, according to the auction site, describes the putter as 'made for Tiger Woods.'"

The report noted the putter has Woods' name engraved on the back and his initials on the front toe. The successful bidder is surely pleased to have secured the piece of golfing memorabilia a day before Woods triumphed at Augusta, winning his 15th major title and his fifth green jacket. 

The win came 22 years on from Woods' first Masters title:

The last time he won any major event was in 2008 at the U.S. Open. The Masters Twitter account documented his return to the summit of the game after a number of personal and injury problems:

Scotty Cameron posted the following message of congratulations to Woods following his win on Sunday:

As VanHaaren reported, Woods has previously put up some of his backup clubs for sale. He noted a "similar model" was auctioned off for $23,000 in 2015 and then another attracted a bid of $60,000 in the same year.

The most recent sale is said to be the most lucrative when it comes to Woods' backup clubs, though. If any were available to buy again anytime soon, Sunday's remarkable win would surely ensure even more of a premium to pay.

Related

    🚨 Tiger Wins the Masters 🚨

    😱 3,955 days since his last major 🏆 15th major of his career 📆 First Masters since 2005

    Golf logo
    Golf

    🚨 Tiger Wins the Masters 🚨

    😱 3,955 days since his last major 🏆 15th major of his career 📆 First Masters since 2005

    Tyler Conway
    via Bleacher Report

    Tiger Thanks Everyone

    'This jacket sure is comfortable'

    Golf logo
    Golf

    Tiger Thanks Everyone

    'This jacket sure is comfortable'

    Rob Goldberg
    via Bleacher Report

    Tiger Bettor Wins $1.19M 🤑

    Golf logo
    Golf

    Tiger Bettor Wins $1.19M 🤑

    Joseph Zucker
    via Bleacher Report

    New Tiger Nike Ad After Winning Masters

    Golf logo
    Golf

    New Tiger Nike Ad After Winning Masters

    Paul Kasabian
    via Bleacher Report