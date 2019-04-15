Photo: Barack Obama, Tony Romo, Emmitt Smith Played Golf During Masters Weekend

Timothy Rapp@@TRappaRTFeatured ColumnistApril 15, 2019

President Barack Obama walks across the 18th green at Kapolei Golf Club, in Kapolei, Hawaii, Wednesday, Dec. 21, 2016. (AP Photo/Carolyn Kaster)
Carolyn Kaster/Associated Press

Tiger Woods dominated the headlines in the golfing world with his 15th major win at the Masters on Sunday at Augusta. But quite the foursome hit the links in Texas over the weekend as well. 

How's this for a group: Former President Barack Obama, NFL Hall of Famer Emmitt Smith, former NFL quarterback and current broadcaster Tony Romo and former Dallas mayor Ron Kirk?

Who wouldn't want to be a fly on the greens to hear the conversations between those four men? 

Romo probably shot the best score—he's quite the golfer, and as TMZ Sports noted, he is participating in next month's AT&T Byron Nelson Tournament at Trinity Forest Golf Club in Dallas.

As for Obama, well, here's hoping he had a more honest day than Rick Reilly alleged of President Donald Trump in his book Commander in Cheat.    

Related

    Report: Wilson Won't Sign Deal After Today

    NFL logo
    NFL

    Report: Wilson Won't Sign Deal After Today

    Timothy Rapp
    via Bleacher Report

    Bold 1st-Rd. Trade Shakes Up New Mock Draft 🤯

    NFL logo
    NFL

    Bold 1st-Rd. Trade Shakes Up New Mock Draft 🤯

    Gary Davenport
    via Bleacher Report

    Report: Hill to Attend Chiefs Offseason Program

    NFL logo
    NFL

    Report: Hill to Attend Chiefs Offseason Program

    Tyler Conway
    via Bleacher Report

    Report: Clowney, Texans Not Close to Deal

    NFL logo
    NFL

    Report: Clowney, Texans Not Close to Deal

    Paul Kasabian
    via Bleacher Report