Photo: Barack Obama, Tony Romo, Emmitt Smith Played Golf During Masters Weekend

Tiger Woods dominated the headlines in the golfing world with his 15th major win at the Masters on Sunday at Augusta. But quite the foursome hit the links in Texas over the weekend as well.

How's this for a group: Former President Barack Obama, NFL Hall of Famer Emmitt Smith, former NFL quarterback and current broadcaster Tony Romo and former Dallas mayor Ron Kirk?

Who wouldn't want to be a fly on the greens to hear the conversations between those four men?

Romo probably shot the best score—he's quite the golfer, and as TMZ Sports noted, he is participating in next month's AT&T Byron Nelson Tournament at Trinity Forest Golf Club in Dallas.

As for Obama, well, here's hoping he had a more honest day than Rick Reilly alleged of President Donald Trump in his book Commander in Cheat.