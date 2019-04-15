Anthony Borges: Parkland Hero's Amazing Journey to Barcelona

B/R Video@@bleacherreportB/R VideoApril 15, 2019

  1. Europe vs. South America—Who Would Win? We Simmed on FIFA17

  2. Inside Transfer Deadline Day: Access All Areas at Sheffield United

  3. FIFA Sim: Could a Team of Messi’s Left-Footers Beat Ronaldo’s Right-Footers?

  4. FIFA Sim: Bundesliga All-Stars vs. Serie a All-Stars

  5. Meet 'Billy the Wonder Kid': the 7-Year-Old Football Phenomenon

  6. Juventus vs. Real Madrid: Champions League Final Goes Space Invaders

  7. Xavi Quentin Simons Is Barcelona's 13-Year-Old Midfield Powerhouse

  8. Gianluigi Buffon Is an All-Time Great: Will He Finally Win the Champions League?

  9. Duong Ly Picks Football's Biggest Results: Who Wins the Champions League Final?

  10. Can Real Madrid Unlock Juventus' Defense in UEFA Champions League Final?

  11. FC Copenhagen Fans Throw Beach Toys on Pitch During Final Match of Season

  12. Goodbye to Tottenham Hotspur's Famous Old Stadium—White Hart Lane

  13. Blue Is the Colour—B/R Animation Celebrates Chelsea's Title

  14. 270417_SS_RONALDORECORD_PLUS_1.mov

  15. Lyngby Goalkeeper Makes Incredible Goalkeeping Blunder

  16. We Asked Fans in Egypt: Who Is Your Champions League Legend?

  17. Here Is What Happened When the Champions League Trophy Visited Egypt

Right Arrow Icon

Anthony Borges dreamed of playing for Barcelona. Then the Parkland shooting devastated his school and his life.

Now his inspiring recovery has taken him to Camp Nou.

This is his story.

Related

    Joao Felix Agent to 'Open Talks' with Juventus

    Budding star 'keen on the idea of playing with Cristiano Ronaldo'

    World Football logo
    World Football

    Joao Felix Agent to 'Open Talks' with Juventus

    Budding star 'keen on the idea of playing with Cristiano Ronaldo'

    AS.com
    via AS.com

    Liverpool 2019/20 Home Shirt Leaked

    Pinstripes return for the first time since 1984

    World Football logo
    World Football

    Liverpool 2019/20 Home Shirt Leaked

    Pinstripes return for the first time since 1984

    Footy Headlines
    via Footy Headlines

    Ex-USMNT Man Marsch to Take Charge of RB Salzburg

    World Football logo
    World Football

    Ex-USMNT Man Marsch to Take Charge of RB Salzburg

    ESPN.com
    via ESPN.com

    Madrid to Rival Barca for 'Japanese Messi'

    Takefusa Kubo was once on the Blaugrana's books

    FC Barcelona logo
    FC Barcelona

    Madrid to Rival Barca for 'Japanese Messi'

    Takefusa Kubo was once on the Blaugrana's books

    Football-espana
    via Football-espana