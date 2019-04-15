George Foreman: 'All Is Well' After Police Believe Golf Cart Caused Garage Fire

George Foreman: 'All Is Well' After Police Believe Golf Cart Caused Garage FireApril 15, 2019
Boxing legend George Foreman tweeted that "all is well" after the garage in his Texas home caught fire Sunday.
George Foreman @GeorgeForeman
Don’t worry all is well, Dogs are barking and I don’t mean my feet. Thanks to all the fire fighters. Huffman, Houston New caney. Atascosita. Al them guy and women
Stephanie Whitfield @KHOUStephanie
I was just told crews “have stopped the progress of the fire”. Not sure if it’s totally out yet though #KHOU11 https://t.co/TmHSXsdbIT
Firefighters who responded on the scene said they found heavy smoke in the garage, per Vincent Crivelli of Click2Houston. It is believed a golf cart caused the fire.
Rachel Moreno of the Harris County Fire Marshal's Office said property in the garage was mostly unscathed. There were around 40 cars, among other items, in the garage.
"Right now, it looks like the cars are in pretty good shape," Moreno said. "We do have an origin that's in the back of the garage, but there is a lot of smoke damage and water damage."
There were no injuries, and the fire did not enter the rest of the home.
Ellerbe: Zero Respect For Lomachenko For Criticizing Mayweather!