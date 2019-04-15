UFC 237: Previewing the Biggest and Best Fights Set for Brazil

1 of 4

Namajunas captured the UFC strawweight title at UFC 217 in an astonishing manner by knocking out long-reigning champion Joanna Jedrzejczyk. It was a fitting performance for a fighter fans got to see develop since her professional debut in Invicta FC in 2013.

Namajunas returned at UFC 223 to prove the win was no fluke, and she bested Jedrzejczyk in a five-round battle. Now it is time for the other contenders in the strawweight division to try their hand at dethroning Namajunas. First up is Andrade.

Andrade joined the UFC in 2013 when they started the bantamweight division for women. She was undersized but still showed her technical acumen with a 4-3 record during her 135-pound run.

When the strawweight division came, it was a prime opportunity to fight at a more natural weight. She has gone 6-1 since dropping to 115, where her physical gifts have enhanced her technical abilities.

Andrade failed in her first bid for the strawweight title, at UFC 211 against Jedrzejczyk, but she took the lessons from that attempt to become an even more dangerous challenger.

The Brazilian put a stamp on her claim for another title shot by icing Karolina Kowalkiewicz at UFC 228 in just under two minutes. Few women on the roster carry the punching power that she does.

Namajunas' second title defense is not simply intriguing due to the stylistic clash, but also because she will go into hostile territory to fight the challenger on her home soil. Usually, it is the champion who is afforded those benefits.

The challenger brings in big power but also a strong ground game. While Namajunas has fought a few well-rounded fighters in recent years, she has primarily fought striking-first fighters.

The last time she met a grappling ace was in 2014, when Carla Esparza dominated her for the inaugural strawweight belt. Andrade's wrestling and jiu-jitsu will be the best she has fought since that day.

The belt is almost secondary. The fighter's personalities, the clash of styles and the environment of Brazil cheering for their native daughter all play a crucial role in why this fight is a stellar main event.

The pressure of this bout will require the victor to be at the top of their game mentally. It is a test of the elite and what separates them from being just another mixed martial artist.

Champions rise to the occasion and both of these women are worthy. At UFC 237, fans will be put on the edge of their seats by a tactical battle of wills.