Masters Results 2019: Final Leaderboard and Reaction to Tiger Woods' Win

Masters Results 2019: Final Leaderboard and Reaction to Tiger Woods' WinApril 15, 2019
Not for the first time in his career, Tiger Woods made sporting history on Sunday when he won the 2019 Masters by one shot.
The American ended an 11-year wait for his 15th major and took home his first green jacket at Augusta National since 2005.
He shot a two-under 70 in the final round to finish on 13 under for the tournament and see off Dustin Johnson, Xander Schauffele and Brooks Koepka, who ended one shot back.
Here's the final leaderboard:
1. Tiger Woods -13
T2. Dustin Johnson -12
T2. Xander Schauffele -12
T2. Brooks Koepka -12
T5. Jason Day -11
T5. Tony Finau -11
T5. Webb Simpson -11
T5. Francesco Molinari -11
The full standings can be found here.
Woods started the day two shots behind Francesco Molinari and was three back on the Italian at one point, but a collapse on the back nine cleared a path for Woods to take the win.
The 43-year-old made a promising start with a birdie on the third, but back-to-back bogeys on the following two holes set him back.
Birdies at the seventh and eighth put him back in contention, and after opening the back nine with a bogey he made gains at the 13th, 15th and 16th to take control of the leaderboard as Molinari slipped away.
Molinari hit water at the 12th and 15th holes to score two double bogeys.
Golf Channel's Tiger Tracker could barely contain himself at Woods' ascent up the leaderboard:
At the 18th, a bogey was enough to ensure him of his victory:
Masters Tournament @TheMasters
Watch the final-round highlights from 2019 Masters champion @TigerWoods. #themasters https://t.co/WIb5AnsPHQ
It has been a long road for Woods, who at times looked to have been left behind by golf's best as injuries and personal issues took their toll:
Bleacher Report @BleacherReport
One of the greatest comebacks in sports history. 2008: Wins US Open on torn ACL 2010: Neck injury 2011: Sprained MCL, Achilles 2012: Achilles injury 2014: Back surgery 2015: Back surgery 2017: Back surgery 2019: Wins Masters (first major since 2008) https://t.co/kchT1PmjUV
Masters Tournament @TheMasters
14 years after his last Masters victory, Tiger's roar returns to Augusta. https://t.co/AwFWljGPDL
His fellow pros were quick to congratulate him on his victory:
Rory McIlroy @McIlroyRory
Very few people really know what @TigerWoods has been thru to get back to this point. So cool seeing him with Tida, Sam, Charlie, Erica and the rest of the team behind 18 green. Couldn’t be happier for him! What a great day for golf! #TheMasters
bubba watson @bubbawatson
Amazing to see @TigerWoods win the @TheMasters again!! Thankful to get to see it in person... congratulations!! #Needs4MoreMajors
Justin Thomas @JustinThomas34
I think I speak for a lot of the golf world when I say... We’re happy for you TW! @TigerWoods what a victory 🙌🏽
Phil Mickelson @PhilMickelson
What a great moment for the game of golf. I’m so impressed by @TigerWoods' incredible performance, and I'm so happy for him to capture another Green Jacket. Truly a special day that will go down in history. Congratulations, Tiger! #rematch 😎
So too were other sports stars and famous figures:
Serena Williams @serenawilliams
I am literally in tears watching @TigerWoods this is Greatness like no other. Knowing all you have been through physically to come back and do what you just did today? Wow Congrats a million times! I am so inspired thank you buddy.
Stephen Curry @StephenCurry30
Greatest comeback story in sports! Congrats @TigerWoods Let me hold one of those 5 jackets one time!
Gary Lineker @GaryLineker
Second most thrilling sporting achievement I’ve seen. The best: Leicester winning the league.
Barack Obama @BarackObama
Congratulations, Tiger! To come back and win the Masters after all the highs and lows is a testament to excellence, grit, and determination.
Hugh Jackman @RealHughJackman
What a comeback!!! Congrats @GCTigerTracker on winning @TheMasters #green https://t.co/m9NJ8O5y1G
Woods thanked them all for their support:
Tiger Woods @TigerWoods
I can’t thank my family, friends and fans enough for their support. Having my family by my side today is something I will never forget. To not only be able to play again, but to be able to win again, is something I will forever be grateful for. This jacket sure is comfortable. https://t.co/LsOUX2dWH1
From the start of 2014 to the 2018 U.S. Open, Woods made just eight major appearances and missed the cut in five of them.
However, he has now tasted victory again after finishing T6 at the Open and second at the US PGA Championship last year. Woods' win has sent him to sixth in the world rankings, his highest position since 2014.
He still needs three more major titles to equal Jack Nicklaus' record of 18, a feat which remains unlikely despite this win given he's not the force he once was.
As Woods showed on Sunday, though, you write him off at your own peril.
🚨 Tiger Wins the Masters 🚨
😱 3,955 days since his last major 🏆 15th major of his career 📆 First Masters since 2005