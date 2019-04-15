Masters Results 2019: Final Leaderboard and Reaction to Tiger Woods' Win

Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images

Not for the first time in his career, Tiger Woods made sporting history on Sunday when he won the 2019 Masters by one shot.

The American ended an 11-year wait for his 15th major and took home his first green jacket at Augusta National since 2005.

He shot a two-under 70 in the final round to finish on 13 under for the tournament and see off Dustin Johnson, Xander Schauffele and Brooks Koepka, who ended one shot back.

Here's the final leaderboard:

1. Tiger Woods -13

T2. Dustin Johnson -12

T2. Xander Schauffele -12

T2. Brooks Koepka -12

T5. Jason Day -11

T5. Tony Finau -11

T5. Webb Simpson -11

T5. Francesco Molinari -11

The full standings can be found here.

Woods started the day two shots behind Francesco Molinari and was three back on the Italian at one point, but a collapse on the back nine cleared a path for Woods to take the win.

The 43-year-old made a promising start with a birdie on the third, but back-to-back bogeys on the following two holes set him back.

Birdies at the seventh and eighth put him back in contention, and after opening the back nine with a bogey he made gains at the 13th, 15th and 16th to take control of the leaderboard as Molinari slipped away.

Molinari hit water at the 12th and 15th holes to score two double bogeys.

Golf Channel's Tiger Tracker could barely contain himself at Woods' ascent up the leaderboard:

At the 18th, a bogey was enough to ensure him of his victory:

It has been a long road for Woods, who at times looked to have been left behind by golf's best as injuries and personal issues took their toll:

His fellow pros were quick to congratulate him on his victory:

So too were other sports stars and famous figures:

Woods thanked them all for their support:

From the start of 2014 to the 2018 U.S. Open, Woods made just eight major appearances and missed the cut in five of them.

However, he has now tasted victory again after finishing T6 at the Open and second at the US PGA Championship last year. Woods' win has sent him to sixth in the world rankings, his highest position since 2014.

He still needs three more major titles to equal Jack Nicklaus' record of 18, a feat which remains unlikely despite this win given he's not the force he once was.

As Woods showed on Sunday, though, you write him off at your own peril.