Jurgen Klopp After Liverpool Win: 'We Can Finally Close the Slipping Book'

Matthew Ashton - AMA/Getty Images

Jurgen Klopp believes Liverpool "can finally close the slipping book" after the Reds claimed a confident 2-0 win over Chelsea on Sunday to return to the top of the Premier League.

It was almost five years to the day that Chelsea's 2-0 win at Anfield scuppered Liverpool's title chances under Brendan Rodgers, when Steven Gerrard infamously slipped to allow Demba Ba to net the opening goal in first-half stoppage time.

That result ended a remarkable 11-game winning run for Liverpool and allowed Manchester City to snatch the title from the Reds' grasp.

On Saturday, second-half goals from Sadio Mane and Mohamed Salah meant Liverpool moved two points clear of the Sky Blues, albeit having played a game more:

There was a heart-in-mouth moment for Liverpool fans in the 84th minute, when Andy Robertson slipped in the home side's half to concede the ball to Chelsea, who could have started a potential counter-attack.

It came to nothing, and Klopp believes the demons of 2014 can now be put to bed, per the Daily Mail's Jack Gaughan:

"We can finally close the slipping book. Robbo slipped and nothing happened, so it has finished. The atmosphere was outstanding. You could feel it, the fans were all on their toes. Four games to play, let's try to make 97 points and if that's enough then perfect. If not then we cannot change it.

"Smart people would come out and say if we'd won against Leicester we'd be champions—it's all bulls--t. The biggest challenge is always facing the world outside. If City had lost and we heard five minutes before the game, that's not a help. You lose your focus at that moment.

"We have Porto and then Cardiff next weekend. They are fighting to stay up and it's a tough place to go. We just need to play our game."

Unlike in 2013-2014, the title is not in Liverpool's hands this term.

If City win their final five games, they will be champions, and Liverpool's 29-year wait for a 19th league title will go on.

However, City's next two games are against Tottenham Hotspur and Manchester United, two matches in which they may well drop points despite winning their last nine in the English top flight.

Liverpool, meanwhile, have no more matches against top-six opposition and face Cardiff City next in the league before fixtures against Huddersfield Town, Newcastle United and Wolverhampton Wanderers.

They have every chance to finish the season with nine consecutive league wins and with a points tally of 97.

If that is the case, and City still pip them to the title, Liverpool will have no grounds for complaints or regrets, unlike in 2014.