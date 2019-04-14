Tiger Woods Tweets 'This Jacket Sure Is Comfortable' After 2019 Masters Win

Rob Goldberg@TheRobGoldbergFeatured ColumnistApril 14, 2019

AUGUSTA, GEORGIA - APRIL 14: Tiger Woods (R) of the United States is awarded the Green Jacket by Masters champion Patrick Reed (L) during the Green Jacket Ceremony after winning the Masters at Augusta National Golf Club on April 14, 2019 in Augusta, Georgia. (Photo by David Cannon/Getty Images)
David Cannon/Getty Images

Tiger Woods had a message for his supporters after his win at the 2019 Masters:

The win was the golfer's 15th career major title but his first since 2008. His career had been derailed by injuries since a U.S. Open victory in '08, including back problems that limited him throughout the past few years. 

Although many thought his time as a champion had come and gone, he shocked nearly everyone with his come-from-behind win Sunday after he trailed Francesco Molinari by two strokes entering the fourth round. Based on Woods' message, reaching this point was unexpected for him, as well.

Meanwhile, the 43-year-old also noted his family's support, which was obvious immediately after he sank the winning putt at Augusta National:

His children were too young to remember his last major title, but Woods seemed to enjoy their company in a celebration that also featured his mother.

Regardless of what he does the rest of his career, this should be a moment he remembers for a long time.

