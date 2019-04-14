Video: Watch Nike's New Tiger Woods Ad After Winning 2019 Masters

Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images

Tiger Woods won his 15th major and first in 11 years after he shot 13-under to win the 2019 Masters on Sunday.

After the victory, Nike released a new Woods commercial:

Woods' golfing future was in serious doubt after he made just one start from 2016-17 due to back injuries. However, he stormed back in 2018 with two top-six major finishes and a win at the Tour Championship in September.

That reignited the "crazy dream" referenced by three-year-old Tiger Woods—beating Jack Nicklaus. While Nicklaus' full-time golfing career was long over by the time Woods came on the scene, the five-time Masters champion is now three major wins away from tying the Golden Bear's record of 18.

Matching that record may seem unlikely, but his successful comeback from injuries seemed more doubtful. At this point, it's not a wise move to bet against Woods.