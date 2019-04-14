Drake Curse Strikes Again: Rapper Poses with Layvin Kurzawa, PSG Lose to Lille

Michael Steele/Getty Images

Rapper Drake has added yet another chapter to his now infamous sports curse, as a picture surfaced of him posing with Paris Saint-Germain defender Layvin Kurzawa, taken before the team's 5-1 loss against Lille on Sunday.

Per Get French Football News, it's but the latest example of a football star dooming his team by snapping a quick photo:

Athletes from other sports haven't been safe, either. Drake backed Conor McGregor before his defeat to Khabib Nurmagomedov at UFC 229, supported Alabama ahead of their loss to Clemson in the college football national championship and was held responsible for Serena Williams' loss in the 2015 U.S. Open semi-finals against unseeded Roberta Vinci, to name but a few examples.

PSG could have won the Ligue 1 title with a win or draw against Lille. But once the Drake curse took hold, they instead suffered their worst league defeat in nearly two decades:

A Thomas Meunier own goal was canceled out by Juan Bernat, but he was sent off to put the visitors on the back foot. Nicolas Pepe, Jonathan Bamba, Gabriel and Jose Fonte completed the rout in the second half.

PSG remain on course to win the title and can do so with a win or draw against Nantes on Wednesday.