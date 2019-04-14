Meteorologist Ella Dorsey Says She Got Death Threats for Interrupting Masters

Tyler Conway@jtylerconwayFeatured ColumnistApril 14, 2019

AUGUSTA, GEORGIA - APRIL 14: Patrons watch as Tiger Woods of the United States putts on the 15th green during the final round of the Masters at Augusta National Golf Club on April 14, 2019 in Augusta, Georgia. (Photo by David Cannon/Getty Images)
David Cannon/Getty Images

Ella Dorsey, a meteorologist for Atlanta's CBS46, said she received death threats after the network cut into Masters coverage to broadcast a potential tornado Sunday:

There were several complaints in Dorsey's Twitter mentions, along with the CBS46 handle, as the network cut into several minutes of back-nine coverage from Tiger Woods' victory.

Broadcast networks typically cut into or out of programming in cases of extreme weather. Tornado watches and warnings were made in the CBS46 broadcast range, with times ranging from 11:45 a.m. ET to 2 p.m. ET.

It's not believed that any tornadoes have touched down in Georgia, though WSB-TV reported 16 had been recorded across Texas, Louisiana, Mississippi and Alabama.

In a follow-up tweet, Dorsey congratulated Woods on his first Masters win since 2005:

Woods shot a two-under 70 to finish at 13 under overall and defeat Dustin Johnson, Brooks Koepka and Xander Schauffele by one stroke. It was his first major victory since the 2008 U.S. Open.

