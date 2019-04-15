UEFA Champions League Quarterfinal Scenarios: How Each Team Can Advance

UEFA Champions League Quarterfinal Scenarios: How Each Team Can AdvanceApril 15, 2019
After last week's first leg matches, we're in for what should be an entertaining conclusion of the 2018-19 UEFA Champions League quarterfinals this Tuesday and Wednesday.
How can each club advance? Need a refresher on what happened in the first matchups? Let's take a look at the scenarios in play for the second leg of all four quarterfinal ties.
Schedule
All matches start at 3 p.m. ET.
Tuesday, April 16
Juventus vs. Ajax (AGG: 1-1)
Barcelona vs. Manchester United (AGG: 1-0)
Wednesday, April 17
Manchester City vs. Tottenham (AGG: 0-1)
Porto vs. Liverpool (AGG: 0-2)
Juventus vs. Ajax
Ajax, the cinderella story of this season's campaign, refuses to go out without a fight. After knocking out Real Madrid in the Round of 16, Ajax drew Juventus for their quarterfinal matchup to the delight of supporters of the Italian powerhouse who managed to avoid a run-in with another giant. The first leg started to go according to plan for Juve, as the leading scorer in the competition's history continued to do what he does on the grandest stage.
Bleacher Report Live @brlive
Ronaldo RIGHT before the half 🔥🐐 Juventus leads 1-0 Watch on #BRLive: https://t.co/HKrFvCvlUH https://t.co/7IkxZQf1Tz
But then a moment of magic from Ajax's David Neres brought the match level and the home crowd into a frenzy just after halftime.
Bleacher Report Live @brlive
NERES EQUALIZES FOR AJAX 30 SECONDS INTO THE 2ND HALF 😱 Watch NOW on #BRLive: https://t.co/HKrFvCvlUH https://t.co/N7QsIsgiHC
Juventus takes an important away goal back to Turin for the second leg, but Ajax certainly won't fret after losing to Real Madrid 2-1 at home in the previous round just to go to the Bernabeu and thrash Los Blancos 4-1 on the road to clinch a quarterfinal spot.
Here is how each club can advance to the semifinals.
Barcelona vs. Manchester United
It's been a rollercoaster of a month for Manchester United. After coming back to defeat PSG on the road in controversial fashion the previous round, they've only won two of their last six matches in all competitions. That doesn't bode well against La Liga-leading Barcelona who in that same span of time did not lose a match.
The first leg was a straightforward victory for Barca, who controlled 66% of possession all while holding United to zero shots on target. This scrumptious pass from Lionel Messi set up a Luis Suarez header that glanced off Luke Shaw's leg for an own goal. This away goal is the only one separating the two clubs on aggregate at the moment.
Bleacher Report Live @brlive
Messi with a pinpoint assist to find Suarez for the crucial away goal 😱 Watch #MUNBAR NOW on #BRLive: https://t.co/11wxcZUxxv https://t.co/aEV12vI4tA
Will Manchester United defy the odds once again and advance in front of the Camp Nou crowd?
Here is how each club can advance to the semifinals.
Manchester City vs. Tottenham
It really is that close in this All-England quarterfinal. Manchester City, one of the favorites throughout the competition, suffered their first loss since January last week when Tottenham's Son Heung-min barely kept the ball from crossing the end line and was rewarded for his effort with the first UCL goal in Tottenham Hotspur Stadium history.
Bleacher Report Live @brlive
Son gives Spurs the lead with a brilliant solo effort 👏 Watch #TOTMCI NOW on #BRLive: https://t.co/3bSIpbPQFK https://t.co/8Q9VjyjGNG
But perhaps the bigger story coming into the second leg is the absence of Tottenham star striker Harry Kane, who hobbled off in the first match after a challenge from Fabian Delph which Mauricio Pochettino was less than thrilled with.
Bleacher Report Live @brlive
Harry Kane is off with an injury, and Pochettino isn't happy 😤 Watch #TOTMCI NOW on #BRLive: https://t.co/3bSIpbPQFK https://t.co/PPOlMQYwh2
Manchester City must now respond at home if they wish to advance to their second semifinal in four seasons. Tottenham looks to book their spot in the final four for the first time since 1962.
Here is how each club can advance to the semifinals.
Porto vs. Liverpool
Porto has the highest mountain to climb out of any club left in the competition, but it wouldn't be the first time they came back from a 2-0 deficit as they did so in their Round of 16 matchup against Roma. Still, they must deal with a Liverpool side that hasn't lost since January 7 and is in peak form in both the English Premier League and UCL.
The Reds got off to a quick start in the first leg, with Naby Keita's attempt on goal taking a massive deflection en route to the back of the net.
Bleacher Report Live @brlive
Liverpool ahead after 5 minutes 👋 Keita's shot takes a favorable deflection past Casillas for the 1-0 lead Watch now on #BRLive: https://t.co/54Qb6dnN1G https://t.co/fnyC0S3x62
Roberto Firmino's goal twenty minutes later concluded the night's scoring and sent Liverpool to Portugal in high spirits.
Bleacher Report Live @brlive
Two for Liverpool ✌️ Roberto Firmino starts the sequence and finishes it with a tap in 👏 Watch now on #BRLive: https://t.co/54Qb6dnN1G https://t.co/OPjQNmYmtV
How can the Portuguese giants shock the world? Here's how each club can advance to the semifinals.
Semifinal Pairings
The semifinals begin on April 30.
Winner of Juventus-Ajax vs. Winner of Manchester City-Tottenham
Winner of Barcelona-Manchester United vs. Winner of Porto-Liverpool
