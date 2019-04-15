UEFA Champions League Quarterfinal Scenarios: How Each Team Can Advance

Chris Brunskill/Fantasista/Getty Images

After last week's first leg matches, we're in for what should be an entertaining conclusion of the 2018-19 UEFA Champions League quarterfinals this Tuesday and Wednesday.

How can each club advance? Need a refresher on what happened in the first matchups? Let's take a look at the scenarios in play for the second leg of all four quarterfinal ties.

Schedule

All matches start at 3 p.m. ET.

Tuesday, April 16

Juventus vs. Ajax (AGG: 1-1)

Barcelona vs. Manchester United (AGG: 1-0)

Wednesday, April 17

Manchester City vs. Tottenham (AGG: 0-1)

Porto vs. Liverpool (AGG: 0-2)

How to Watch in the U.S.

Juventus vs. Ajax

Ajax, the cinderella story of this season's campaign, refuses to go out without a fight. After knocking out Real Madrid in the Round of 16, Ajax drew Juventus for their quarterfinal matchup to the delight of supporters of the Italian powerhouse who managed to avoid a run-in with another giant. The first leg started to go according to plan for Juve, as the leading scorer in the competition's history continued to do what he does on the grandest stage.

But then a moment of magic from Ajax's David Neres brought the match level and the home crowd into a frenzy just after halftime.

Juventus takes an important away goal back to Turin for the second leg, but Ajax certainly won't fret after losing to Real Madrid 2-1 at home in the previous round just to go to the Bernabeu and thrash Los Blancos 4-1 on the road to clinch a quarterfinal spot.

Here is how each club can advance to the semifinals.

FiveThirtyEight gives Juventus a 58% chance to advance to the semifinals.

Barcelona vs. Manchester United

It's been a rollercoaster of a month for Manchester United. After coming back to defeat PSG on the road in controversial fashion the previous round, they've only won two of their last six matches in all competitions. That doesn't bode well against La Liga-leading Barcelona who in that same span of time did not lose a match.

The first leg was a straightforward victory for Barca, who controlled 66% of possession all while holding United to zero shots on target. This scrumptious pass from Lionel Messi set up a Luis Suarez header that glanced off Luke Shaw's leg for an own goal. This away goal is the only one separating the two clubs on aggregate at the moment.

Will Manchester United defy the odds once again and advance in front of the Camp Nou crowd?

Here is how each club can advance to the semifinals.

FiveThirtyEight gives Barcelona a 91% chance to advance to the semifinals.

Manchester City vs. Tottenham

It really is that close in this All-England quarterfinal. Manchester City, one of the favorites throughout the competition, suffered their first loss since January last week when Tottenham's Son Heung-min barely kept the ball from crossing the end line and was rewarded for his effort with the first UCL goal in Tottenham Hotspur Stadium history.



But perhaps the bigger story coming into the second leg is the absence of Tottenham star striker Harry Kane, who hobbled off in the first match after a challenge from Fabian Delph which Mauricio Pochettino was less than thrilled with.

Manchester City must now respond at home if they wish to advance to their second semifinal in four seasons. Tottenham looks to book their spot in the final four for the first time since 1962.

Here is how each club can advance to the semifinals.

FiveThirtyEight gives each club a 50% chance to advance to the semifinals.

Porto vs. Liverpool

Porto has the highest mountain to climb out of any club left in the competition, but it wouldn't be the first time they came back from a 2-0 deficit as they did so in their Round of 16 matchup against Roma. Still, they must deal with a Liverpool side that hasn't lost since January 7 and is in peak form in both the English Premier League and UCL.

The Reds got off to a quick start in the first leg, with Naby Keita's attempt on goal taking a massive deflection en route to the back of the net.

Roberto Firmino's goal twenty minutes later concluded the night's scoring and sent Liverpool to Portugal in high spirits.

How can the Portuguese giants shock the world? Here's how each club can advance to the semifinals.

FiveThirtyEight gives Liverpool a 96% chance to advance to the semifinals.

Semifinal Pairings

The semifinals begin on April 30.

Winner of Juventus-Ajax vs. Winner of Manchester City-Tottenham

Winner of Barcelona-Manchester United vs. Winner of Porto-Liverpool