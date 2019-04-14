IPL Results 2019: Run-Scorers, Latest Table and T20 Fixtures After April 14

ALEXANDER JOE/Getty Images

Chennai Super Kings and Delhi Capitals added to their win streaks during Sunday's Indian Premier League action, and the two sides sit at the top of the standings after impressive showings.

Super Kings (162/5) completed their chase against Kolkata Knight Riders (161/8) in the final over, winning by five wickets with two balls remaining. Capitals (155/7) put together a defensive masterclass against Sunrisers Hyderabad (116), winning by 39 runs despite their relatively low total.

Here are the latest IPL standings (Team, Played, Net RR, Points):

1 CSK 8, +0.288, 14

2 DC 8, +0.418 , 10

3 KKR 8, +0.350, 8

4 MI 7, +0.209, 8

5 KXIP 8, -0.093, 8

6 SRH 7, +0.409, 6

7 RR 7, -0.587, 4

8 RCB 7, -1.202, 2

The IPL's top run-scorers:

1. David Warner, SRH, 400

2. Lokesh Rahul, KXIP, 335

3. Chris Gayle, KXIP, 322

4. Andre Russell, KKR, 312

5. Jonny Bairstow, SRH, 304

For the full IPL stats, visit the league's official website.

Here is a look at the upcoming fixtures:

Monday, April 15: Mumbai vs. Bangalore

Tuesday, April 16: Punjab vs. Rajasthan

Wednesday, April 17: Hyderabad vs. Chennai

Thursday, April 18: Delhi vs. Mumbai

Friday, April 19: Kolkata vs. Bangalore

Chennai continued their great run of form with another late win, this time against Kolkata.

Suresh Raina's half-century proved the difference, as he needed just 36 balls to achieve the feat and finished with an unbeaten 58:

Kolkata opener Chris Lynn had scored 82 from 51, but his team-mates couldn't provide enough additional support to push the total toward the 200-run mark. Instead, they settled for 161, courtesy of a bowling masterclass from Imran Tahir.

The 40-year-old veteran took four wickets and surrendered just 27 runs in the process, earning himself Man of the Match honours:

His most important wicket was that of the in-form Andre Russell, who was held to just 10 from four.

Raina did a fine job powering the chase but Chennai left it very late, needing 24 from the last two overs. Ravindra Jadeja found the boundary with three straight shots, however, and Super Kings cruised from that point on.

Delhi only got 11 total runs from their two openers but 85 from the duo of Colin Munro and Shreyas Iyer, the two key men in their innings. The visitors never found a late burst to hang some runs on Sunrisers, leading to the meager total of 155/7.

With David Warner opening for the hosts it seemed like a routine chase, but Hyderabad got off to a slow start themselves.

Delhi's defence was on point, with Kagiso Rabada and Keemo Paul the standouts. The two combined for seven wickets and six catches, part of a tremendous onslaught:

Warner did cross the half-century mark and remains the IPL's top run-scorer, but Jonny Bairstow was the only other batsman to score double-digit runs, in what turned into a disastrous innings.