Masters 2019: Top Tiger Woods Quotes, Takeaways from Year's 1st Major

As social media poured in millions of words of praise upon Tiger Woods, the 2019 Masters champion was speechless himself.

"I couldn't be more excited," Woods said on the CBS broadcast following his fifth Masters win. "I'm at a loss for words."

Woods won his first major championship since the 2008 U.S. Open and his first Masters since 2005 after shooting a two-under 70 to defeat Dustin Johnson, Brooks Koepka and Xander Schauffele by one stroke. As the 15-time major champion tapped in for bogey on No. 18 to seal the deal, he let out a scream and a fist pump loud enough to expel 15 years of frustration.

"I'm a little hoarse from yelling...I was just trying to plot my way around the course all day," Woods said.

"When I tapped the putt in I don't know what I did...I know I screamed. To have my kids there, it has come full circle. My dad was here in '97; now I am a dad.



"It's overwhelming, because of what has transpired. Last year I was lucky to be playing again. At the previous champions dinner I was really struggling. To now be the champion. Unreal for me to experience this. I couldn't be more happy and excited. I'm at a loss for words.

"I was close a couple of times [last year] and able to seal the deal today."

