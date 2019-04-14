Video: Watch Tiger Woods Put on 5th Career Green Jacket After 2019 Masters Win

Video: Watch Tiger Woods Put on 5th Career Green Jacket After 2019 Masters WinApril 14, 2019
Tiger Woods donned the green jacket for the fifth time after winning the 2019 Masters by one shot Sunday. The 43-year-old received the distinguished item of clothing from last year's winner, Patrick Reed:
Woods finished 13-under to experience that winning feeling again at the Augusta National Golf Course. As well as adding to his haul of Masters wins, Woods collected his first major since 2008.
The achievement completes a remarkable comeback from spinal fusion surgery for arguably golf's greatest player.
Jack Nicklaus @jacknicklaus
A big “well done” from me to @TigerWoods! I am so happy for him and for the game of golf. This is just fantastic!!! 👏🏼 @TheMasters
CBS Sports HQ @CBSSportsHQ
Tiger Woods becomes the second oldest Masters champion (Jack Nicklaus, 1986). https://t.co/ovygVULdWe
This one didn't come easy as Woods had to see off spirited competition from a host of outstanding players, including Dustin Johnson, Brooks Koepka and Xander Schauffele. All three finished with a 12-under, but none could overtake Woods, who produced clutch shots when it mattered on the back nine.
Masters Tournament @TheMasters
A near ace on No. 16, Tiger Woods extends his lead with two holes to play at #themasters https://t.co/9IJRrbfYhc
Masters Tournament @TheMasters
A lesson in trajectory. Tiger Woods recovers with a skillful approach on No. 11. #themasters https://t.co/mmfzijlDjC
Shots like those helped Woods card a 70 on the final day and made his 14-year wait to wear the green jacket again worth it.
🚨 Tiger Wins the Masters 🚨
😱 3,955 days since his last Major 🏆 15th Major of his career 📆 First Masters since 2005