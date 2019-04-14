Video: Watch Tiger Woods Put on 5th Career Green Jacket After 2019 Masters Win

Mike Ehrmann/Getty Images

Tiger Woods donned the green jacket for the fifth time after winning the 2019 Masters by one shot Sunday. The 43-year-old received the distinguished item of clothing from last year's winner, Patrick Reed:

Woods finished 13-under to experience that winning feeling again at the Augusta National Golf Course. As well as adding to his haul of Masters wins, Woods collected his first major since 2008.

The achievement completes a remarkable comeback from spinal fusion surgery for arguably golf's greatest player.

This one didn't come easy as Woods had to see off spirited competition from a host of outstanding players, including Dustin Johnson, Brooks Koepka and Xander Schauffele. All three finished with a 12-under, but none could overtake Woods, who produced clutch shots when it mattered on the back nine.

Shots like those helped Woods card a 70 on the final day and made his 14-year wait to wear the green jacket again worth it.