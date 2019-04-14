MotoGP Grand Prix of Americas 2019 Results: Alex Rins Secures 1st Career Win

AUSTIN, TEXAS - APRIL 14: Alex Rins of Spain and Team Suzuki Ecstar comes into the pits after warm ups before the MotoGP at Circuit of The Americas on April 14, 2019 in Austin, Texas. (Photo by Chris Covatta/Getty Images)
Alex Rins picked up the first victory of his MotoGP career on Sunday after taking the chequered flag ahead of Valentino Rossi at the 2019 Grand Prix of Americas:

The Suzuki rider snatched the lead off the Italian with four laps to go and managed to hold on for victory in Austin, Texas.

Rossi had looked set for his first win since June 2017 after world champion Marc Marquez crashed out with 12 laps remaining while leading by three seconds.

However, Rossi was forced to settle for second place with Jack Miller coming home in third for Ducati.

MotoGP reporter Simon Patterson shared the final result:

Pole-sitter Marquez got off to a clean start, managing to hold off the challenge of both Rossi and Cal Crutchlow.

Andrea Dovizioso was also impressive off the line, moving up from 13th on the grid to sixth and ahead of team-mate Maverick Vinales.

Vinales was then hit with a further blow after being handed a ride-through penalty for a jump-start:

Marquez started to extend his lead at the front, with Rossi coming under pressure from Crutchlow in the opening laps.

However, the Repsol Honda man crashed out on Turn 11, sliding off under braking and allowing Miller to move into third behind the leading duo.

Marquez then produced a big shock as he crashed out with 12 laps to go. The world champion, who had a perfect record in this race, was leading by three seconds when he slid out and could not restart his Honda:

Honda's problems then got even worse as team-mate Jorge Lorenzo was forced to retire with a mechanical problem.

Meanwhile, Rins moved into second place and in pursuit of Rossi, while Dovizioso's race was getting even better as he passed Franco Morbidelli for fourth place.

Rins made his key move with four laps to go, diving down the inside of Rossi to take the lead.

Rossi tried to hit straight back but could not make it stick and then could not get close enough on the final lap for a late challenge.

Rins could not hide his delight after finally earning his maiden MotoGP victory:

It was a good day for both Suzuki and Yamaha, while Dovizioso's fourth-place finish means he takes top spot off Marquez in the world championship.

