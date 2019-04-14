MotoGP Grand Prix of Americas 2019 Results: Alex Rins Secures 1st Career Win

MotoGP Grand Prix of Americas 2019 Results: Alex Rins Secures 1st Career WinApril 14, 2019
Alex Rins picked up the first victory of his MotoGP career on Sunday after taking the chequered flag ahead of Valentino Rossi at the 2019 Grand Prix of Americas:
MotoGP™ 🇺🇸 @MotoGP
🏁 #MotoGP RACE @Rins42 WINS! There's a new sheriff of @COTA as the @suzukimotogp rider takes his FIRST #MotoGP victory! 🤠 #AmericasGP 🇺🇸 https://t.co/zG9H9PjiZP
The Suzuki rider snatched the lead off the Italian with four laps to go and managed to hold on for victory in Austin, Texas.
Rossi had looked set for his first win since June 2017 after world champion Marc Marquez crashed out with 12 laps remaining while leading by three seconds.
However, Rossi was forced to settle for second place with Jack Miller coming home in third for Ducati.
MotoGP reporter Simon Patterson shared the final result:
Simon Patterson @denkmit
Incredible, just incredible for @suzukimotogp and for @Rins42. Never put a foot wrong. Been a long time coming but so well deserved! #AmericasGP https://t.co/0R950p9067
Pole-sitter Marquez got off to a clean start, managing to hold off the challenge of both Rossi and Cal Crutchlow.
Andrea Dovizioso was also impressive off the line, moving up from 13th on the grid to sixth and ahead of team-mate Maverick Vinales.
Vinales was then hit with a further blow after being handed a ride-through penalty for a jump-start:
Watch MotoGP on BT Sport @btsportmotogp
Maverick Viñales and Joan Mir are hit with a ride through penalty! What is going on this year?! #AmericasGP https://t.co/EYgTndC8zO
Marquez started to extend his lead at the front, with Rossi coming under pressure from Crutchlow in the opening laps.
However, the Repsol Honda man crashed out on Turn 11, sliding off under braking and allowing Miller to move into third behind the leading duo.
Marquez then produced a big shock as he crashed out with 12 laps to go. The world champion, who had a perfect record in this race, was leading by three seconds when he slid out and could not restart his Honda:
MotoGP™ 🇺🇸 @MotoGP
😲 @marcmarquez93's Austin streak is over! The world champion has crashed out of a 3 second lead! 💢 #AmericasGP https://t.co/1e2BvEgPJ2
Honda's problems then got even worse as team-mate Jorge Lorenzo was forced to retire with a mechanical problem.
Meanwhile, Rins moved into second place and in pursuit of Rossi, while Dovizioso's race was getting even better as he passed Franco Morbidelli for fourth place.
Rins made his key move with four laps to go, diving down the inside of Rossi to take the lead.
Rossi tried to hit straight back but could not make it stick and then could not get close enough on the final lap for a late challenge.
Rins could not hide his delight after finally earning his maiden MotoGP victory:
MotoGP™ 🇺🇸 @MotoGP
We think the celebrations will continue long into the night at @suzukimotogp! 👍 Well done @Rins42! 👏 #AmericasGP 🇺🇸 https://t.co/A1LHFggx72
It was a good day for both Suzuki and Yamaha, while Dovizioso's fourth-place finish means he takes top spot off Marquez in the world championship.
🚨 Tiger Wins the Masters 🚨
😱 3,955 days since his last Major 🏆 15th Major of his career 📆 First Masters since 2005