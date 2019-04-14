Masters Leaderboard 2019: Twitter Reacts to Results and Standings from Sunday

Marcio Jose Sanchez/Associated Press

For the first time since 2005, Tiger Woods is champion of The Masters.

The 43-year-old won his 15th-career major title, fifth-career Masters and first major since the 2008 U.S. Open by shooting a final-round 70 among a crowded leaderboard at Augusta National Golf Club.

Woods celebrated his victory on the 18th green after sinking a short putt to secure a one-shot victory.

After doing battle with Francesco Molinari in the final threesome of Sunday's fourth round, Woods took sole possession of the lead with a birdie on the 15th hole.

Following Woods' birdie at No. 15, CBS' Nick Faldo made one of the defining statements regarding Woods' round, per Golf Magazine's Jonathan Wall.

Woods was able to climb into the lead through the birdie and a collapse by Molinari at the 15th hole, as the Italian sent a shot into the water for the second time on the back nine.

CBS Sports' official Twitter account captured the moment Molinari lost the opportunity to win his first green jacket.

Woods' title coronation kicked into high gear at the 16th hole, where he dropped a tee shot within a few feet of the hole.

As the ball rolled closer to the pin, 23-time Olympic medalist Michael Phelps helped will it toward the hole while watching from behind Woods.

Woods finished off the hole with a tap-in for birdie that produced a congratulatory tweet from one of the other sporting greats of his generation, Tom Brady.

As Woods left the 16th green, CBS' Verne Lundquist paused and then let out one of his signature lines to describe the performance, per Sporting News' Ryan Fagan:

Woods emerged from a loaded field of title contenders that included Dustin Johnson, Brooks Koepka, Xander Schaufele, Jason Day and others.

As Action Network's Jason Sobel pointed out, there was a stretch in which every putt that was shown on the broadcast was for a share of the lead, or for a player to remain on top:

For the slightest of moments, a relative unknown moved to the top of the leaderboard, as Patrick Cantlay got up to 12-under with an eagle at the 15th hole.

But as Woods continued his surge into first place, Cantlay faded away with bogeys at the 16th and 17th holes.

Johnson, Schauffele and Koepka ended up in a three-way tie for second place one shot back of Woods.

Molinari landed in a tie for fifth alongside Webb Simpson, Jason Day and Tony Finau at 11-under, while Cantlay, Rickie Fowler and Jon Rahm finishes three shots behind Woods.

Johnson told CBS after his round that he could feel the difference between the roars for himself and Woods while out on course (h/t WTSP's Justin Granit)

Koepka had an opportunity to put some pressure on Woods with a birdie at the 18th hole, but he was unable to convert, which allowed Woods to finish off the victory in comfortable fashion.

The Masters' official Twitter account captured Woods' approach to the 18th green with the entire gallery in place to witness the historic moment.

Woods' victory is even more remarkable when you remember what he has been through to get back to this point, as ESPN's Trey Wingo noted:

Woods finished his round with a tap-in for bogey at the 18th hole, and after celebrating the win on the green, he moved into the gallery to hug his family.

