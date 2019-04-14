Video: Tiger Woods, Girlfriend Erica Herman, Mom and Kids Celebrate Masters Win

Rob Goldberg@TheRobGoldbergFeatured ColumnistApril 14, 2019

Tiger Woods reacts as he wins the Masters golf tournament Sunday, April 14, 2019, in Augusta, Ga. (AP Photo/David J. Phillip)
David J. Phillip/Associated Press

Tiger Woods celebrated his first major championship since 2008 with a victory at the 2019 Masters, and his girlfriend Erica Herman was right there with him. She joined in the excitement alongside Woods' kids and mother.

Woods entered the day two stokes back of Francesco Molinari, but he stormed back on the final nine holes to win the championship by one shot. It was enough for the 15th major title in his career, although this might have been the most impressive after such a long drought.

The 43-year-old missed nearly two seasons due to back injuries but worked his way into form and now looks like the superstar we remember from earlier in his career.

Woods certainly looked as good as anyone in the world while closing things out Sunday.

The gallery on No. 18 was as excited as we have seen in years at Augusta National, but he got a chance to celebrate with the people closest to him in his life.

Herman and Woods have been dating since 2017 after Herman ran one of his restaurants in Florida.

