Rory McIlroy Shoots His Best Round at 2019 Masters, Finishes 5 Under Par

Timothy Rapp@@TRappaRTFeatured ColumnistApril 14, 2019

Rory McIlroy, of Northern Ireland, hits a drive on the first hole during the third round for the Masters golf tournament Saturday, April 13, 2019, in Augusta, Ga. (AP Photo/Marcio Jose Sanchez)
Marcio Jose Sanchez/Associated Press

Too little, too late.

Rory McIlroy finished his 2019 Masters with his best round on Sunday, shooting a four-under 68 to go five under for the tournament.

It was a small consolation for a disappointing tournament, though it wasn't enough to get him anywhere near the leaders. At the time of publication (approximately 1 p.m. ET), McIlroy went into the clubhouse in a tie for 21st, punished for shooting just one under across the first three rounds.

            

