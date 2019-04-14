Rory McIlroy Shoots His Best Round at 2019 Masters, Finishes 5 Under Par

Marcio Jose Sanchez/Associated Press

Too little, too late.

Rory McIlroy finished his 2019 Masters with his best round on Sunday, shooting a four-under 68 to go five under for the tournament.

It was a small consolation for a disappointing tournament, though it wasn't enough to get him anywhere near the leaders. At the time of publication (approximately 1 p.m. ET), McIlroy went into the clubhouse in a tie for 21st, punished for shooting just one under across the first three rounds.

This article will be updated to provide more information soon.

Get the best sports content from the web and social in the new B/R app. Get the app and get the game.