Masters Prize Money 2019: Final Leaderboard, Total Purse and Payouts

David J. Phillip/Associated Press

Years of injury, insult and disappointment came to a remarkable end Sunday afternoon as Tiger Woods came through on the back nine of the Masters and emerged with a spectacular victory at the Augusta National Golf Club that will only enhance his remarkable legend.

The victory was his fifth Masters title and the 15th major victory of his brilliant career. It ended a drought of nearly 11 years between major triumphs, as the last had come in 2008 at the U.S. Open.

The final stroke of the victory was a short tap-in on the 18th hole, no more than two feet. As the putt sunk to the bottom of the hole, there was an outpouring of emotion from Tiger, the roaring crowd, his mother, two children and girlfriend and his peers, who congratulated him with hugs and high fives as he walked into the clubhouse.

"It's come full circle," Woods said in Butler Cabin as the green jacket was awarded to him. "In 1997, my dad was there, and now my kids are here. It's overwhelming to win. Last year I was just lucky to be playing. It's unreal to experience this, with mom and my children here."

Personal issues, knee injuries, back surgeries and inconsistent play had left Woods searching for his game. A strong recovery in 2018 that included contention in the British Open and PGA Championship served as a precursor to winning the Tour Championship, and that provided a strong notion that Tiger was back.

However, he wanted a major golf title, and so did his army of fans who roared their approval as he made his move where nearly all Masters champions make their mark—the back nine of Augusta.

He finished the tournament with a 13 under par score of 275, one stroke better than Dustin Johnson, Brooks Koepka and Xander Schauffele.

The green jacket and the major title are the main prizes for Tiger, and he also earned a substantial cash reward for finishing atop the leaderboard.

Final Masters scoreboard

1. Tiger Woods, -13, 275

T-2. Dustin Johnson, -12, 276

T-2. Xander Schaffele, -12, 276

T-2. Brooks Koepka, -12, 276

T-5. Jason Day, -11, 277

T-5. Webb Simpson, -11, 277

T-5.Tony Finau, -11, 277

T-5. Francesco Molinari, -11, 277

T-9. Jon Rahm, -10, 278

T-9. Patrick Cantlay, -10, 278

T-9. Rickie Fowler, -10, 278

This year's tournament has a purse of $11.5 million, and the prize for winning is $2,070,000.

Here's the breakdown for the top 10 finishers in the Masters (Prize money breakdown courtesy of golfdigest.com)

1. Tiger Woods, $2,070,000

T-2. Dustin Johnson, $858,666

T-2. Xander Schaffele, $858,666

T-2. Brooks Koepka, $858,666

T-5. Jason Day, $403,937

T-5. Webb Simpson, $403,937

T-5.Tony Finau, $403,937

T-5. Francesco Molinari, $403,937

T-9. Jon Rahm, $310,500

T-9. Patrick Cantlay, $310,500

T-9. Rickie Fowler, $310,500

Tiger's last victory at Augusta had come in 2005, and his 14 years between triumphs broke the record held by the legendary Gary Player, who had gone 13 years between victories when he won the Masters in 1961 and 1974.

The 15th major triumph of his career means that he has picked up his pursuit of the record 18 major triumphs held by Jack Nicklaus. Whether he can reach that or not will be determined, but now that his long dry spell has ended, he at least has a chance.

Woods spent the majority of the Masters weekend chasing Francesco Molinari, but the third-round leader fell badly during the second nine with two double bogeys and two bogeys.

Dustin Johnson, Patrick Cantlay, Brooks Koepka and Xander Schauffele all made solid runs during Sunday's decisive round, but none were able to sustain that excellence.

In the end, it was the remarkable comeback and triumph of Tiger Woods that will live on for years. A win that many thought would never happen again, but he came through and the golf world celebrated the triumph.