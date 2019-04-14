FIFA eNations Cup 2019: DaXe's Top Plays, Prize Money from Final Win

FIFA eNations Cup 2019: DaXe's Top Plays, Prize Money from Final WinApril 14, 2019
France won the inaugural FIFA eNations Cup on Sunday, beating Argentina in the final thanks to a solo win from Lucas Cuillerier, also known by his gamertag, DaXe.
Team-mate Vitality Maestro and Nicolas99fc had played out a 1-1 draw in the first one-on-one match before DaXe took a two-goal lead over Yago and avoided a late comeback, winning 2-1.
Here are the match highlights from the first contest:
#FIFAeNationsCup @FIFAeWorldCup
The first leg of the #FIFAeNationsCup final finishes 1️⃣-1️⃣ It’s over to @DaXeFiFa 🇫🇷 🆚 @Be7hke_ARB 🇦🇷 for the second leg! https://t.co/H1MjMVxM03
And the goal that clinched the eventual win:
#FIFAeNationsCup @FIFAeWorldCup
🚨2️⃣-0️⃣🚨 @DaXeFiFa 🇫🇷 doubles the lead for @efootdefrance 🇫🇷 in the #FIFAeNationsCup final https://t.co/2dLo00SIF5
Here's how the knockout stages played out:
#FIFAeNationsCup @FIFAeWorldCup
The road to the first-ever #FIFAeNationsCup title 🔝 👑 @efootdefrance 🇫🇷 @Maestro99_ x @DaXeFiFa https://t.co/8YXIfUDd11
The winners of the eNations Cup received 1500 EA SPORTS Global Series points per player as well as $40,000 for the team. For a full breakdown of the prize money, click here.
In the first semi-final of the day, Argentina needed just two matches to get past Denmark, but both were tight affairs.
Marcus Jorgensen had a back-and-forth battle with Nicolas99fc but squandered the lead twice. The Argentine used a passing-based attack to score several impressive goals, including this one:
#FIFAeNationsCup @FIFAeWorldCup
That's why they call him The Iceman 🥶 @Nicolas99fc 🇦🇷 #FIFAeNationsCup https://t.co/8GojTrcYOR
He would go on to win 3-2 to hand his country the early advantage.
Yago played well early in his 3-2 win over Fatih Ustun, taking a three-goal lead with some tremendous attacking moves. This passing sequence was the cream of the crop:
#FIFAeNationsCup @FIFAeWorldCup
Liquid football from @Be7hke_ARB 🇦🇷 👏 #FIFAeNationsCup https://t.co/UP8RXPOLiL
His opponent would get on the board just before the midway point of the second half, and a second goal for the Danish player set up a frantic finale in which he fell just short.
Vitality Maestro needed just a single goal to give France the advantage over Portugal in the first match of the other semi-final, and team-mate Cuillerier came from behind against Diogo Pombo to close out the show.
Pombo is a strong defensive player, but there was nothing he could do about this stunning equaliser:
#FIFAeNationsCup @FIFAeWorldCup
✨ It's a special, special goal from @DaXeFiFa 🇫🇷 #FIFAeNationsCup https://t.co/qjcbXsjmwg
Portugal had qualified for the semi-finals by upsetting Spain earlier in the day, needing penalties to get past their Iberian neighbours after a tough battle:
#FIFAeNationsCup @FIFAeWorldCup
UNBELIEVABLE! @selecaoportugal 🇵🇹 are through to the semi-finals after knocking out @SeFutbol 🇪🇸 on penalties #FIFAeNationsCup https://t.co/tCKDbNHhIf
Both Argentina and France didn't need a two-on-two in the quarter-finals to get past England and Brazil, respectively, and both nations were the true standouts Sunday. DaXe was almost flawless throughout the day, and it was only fitting he clinched the win for Les Bleus.
