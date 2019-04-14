Masters 2019 Leaderboard: Live Look at Sunday Scores and Overall Predictions

David J. Phillip/Associated Press

Francesco Molinari and Tiger Woods made the turn at Augusta National Golf Club locked in a duel atop The Masters leaderboard.

The Italian took a one-shot lead into the back nine over the 14-time major champion, while a handful of golfers are lurking directly behind the leading pair.

Brooks Koepka, Tony Finau and Ian Poulter are among the golfers with the best shot to knock off the leading duo, but in order to overtake Molinari and Woods, they need to put together a string of birdies on the back nine.

Masters Leaderboard

Updated as of 12:30 p.m. ET

Francesco Molinari (-13)

Tiger Woods (-11)

Brooks Koepka (-11)

Tony Finau (-10)

Patrick Cantlay (-10)

Ian Poulter (-10)

Xander Schauffele (-10)

Full leaderboard can be found here.

Overall Predictions



Woods Puts Together Another Surge on Back Nine

Woods put himself in contention for the lead with three birdies on the back nine during Saturday's third round.

In the first three rounds, the 14-time major champion picked up eight birdies and just one bogey on the back nine.

Woods' consistency on the back nine is a positive sign as he tries to best Molinari in the final group on course.

Marcio Jose Sanchez/Associated Press

It is worth noting one of the hiccups Woods suffered on the back nine came at the 17th hole Thursday.

Woods can't afford to post a similar score at the 17th with the tournament potentially on the line Sunday.

The counter to Woods playing well on the back nine yet again is the up-and-down round he has experienced while chasing Molinari.

Woods carded three birdies and two bogeys on the front nine, but thanks to his back-to-back birdies at No. 7 and No. 8, he put some additional pressure on the Italian.

As long as he straightens out his play on the back nine and benefits from the confidence gained at that part of the course from the first three rounds, Woods will be in contention for his first major title since the 2008 U.S. Open until the final hole.

Koepka Makes Strong Push For 4th Major Crown

Since capturing the 2017 U.S. Open title, Koepka has established himself as one of the best major tournament players in the sport.

The three-time major champion is once again in contention on a Sunday afternoon, as he made the turn two shots back of Molinari.

Andrew Redington/Getty Images

Just like Woods, Koepka's achieved plenty of success on the back nine throughout the first three rounds.

Koepka has been most successful at the 15th hole, where he recorded an eagle in the third round and a pair of birdies on Thursday and Friday.

If Koepka is need of narrowing the gap on Molinari and Woods by the time he reaches the final few holes, the 15th could serve as a catalyst to a strong finish.

The 28-year-old also birdied the 18th hole Friday, which is a result he might have to replicate to send additional pressure over to the group behind him on the course.

Follow Joe on Twitter, @JTansey90.

Statistics obtained from Masters.com.