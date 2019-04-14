Masters Leaderboard 2019: Updates on Golf's Top Scorers on Sunday

Masters Leaderboard 2019: Updates on Golf's Top Scorers on SundayApril 14, 2019
The 2019 Masters is set for a thrilling finish at Augusta after an exciting day of action at the top of the leaderboard on Sunday.
Overnight leader Francesco Molinari enjoyed a thrilling tussle with Tiger Woods during the final round, but a host of players remain in contention going into the last few holes.
Here's a look at the latest scores from Sunday's final round. The full leaderboard can be found at the official Masters website.
Masters Leaderboard
Xander Schauffele (-12)
Tiger Woods (-12)
Francesco Molinari (-12)
Patrick Cantlay (-11)
Brooks Koepka (-11)
Sunday Recap
There were plenty of highlights on an exciting final day at Augusta. Bryson DeChambeau enjoyed an eventful fourth round that will be remembered for his first career ace at the 16th:
Golf Channel @GolfChannel
What a place to have your first EVER hole-in-one 🙌🏼 @b_dechambeau #TheMasters https://t.co/hWIO7YusOp
He was not the only player to hit a hole-in-one on Sunday, as Justin Thomas also aced the 16th:
The European Tour @EuropeanTour
🚨HOLE-IN-ONE🚨 Wow, @JustinThomas34! #TheMasters https://t.co/oJPOo85N01
The top of the leaderboard remained crowded with Molinari going into the final round with a two-shot lead over Woods and Tony Finau.
The Italian enjoyed a steady start making par on his first six holes, but he then hit a rare bogey at the seventh:
CBS Sports HQ @CBSSportsHQ
Francesco Molinari’s bogey on No. 7 was his first in his last 50 holes. That snaps the 2nd longest bogey-free streak in Masters history. https://t.co/9FThtf046T
It was to prove costly too, as Woods turned on the style to pick up his second birdie of the day to move to within one shot of the leader:
Sky Sports Golf @SkySportsGolf
Tiger isn't done yet! 🐅 Woods moves within one shot of the lead after this exquisite second shot leaves a tap-in birdie at the seventh! Follow live coverage from the final round of #TheMasters at Augusta National and watch live on Sky Sports Golf: https://t.co/2G8RWl8Oqf https://t.co/fbR0PEWCTQ
The American was playing some flamboyant golf and thrilling the crowd, but Molinari was handling the pressure of being at the top of the leaderboard well and keeping his composure:
The European Tour @EuropeanTour
Molinari has holed 50 of 53 putts from inside 10 feet this week. #Moligolf https://t.co/eXJqIkb1Oe
The leaders headed into the back nine with Molinari just a shot ahead of Woods, while Finau was still in contention just one behind the four-time champion.
Yet there was more drama to come as Woods could only bogey the 10th to drop two shots behind Molinari.
However, the Italian then found the water at the 12th on his way to a double bogey that saw his lead disappear:
The European Tour @EuropeanTour
Wow. 🇺🇸-11 Schauffele 🇮🇹-11 Molinari 🇺🇸-11 Woods 🇦🇺-10 Day 🇺🇸-10 Watson 🇪🇸-10 Rahm 🇺🇸-10 Cantlay #TheMasters https://t.co/ZwxvARyYWJ
Bubba Watson moved into contention with birdies at the 13th and 14th and an eagle at the 15th to rise up the leaderboard.
Meanwhile, Patrick Cantlay hit an eagle at the 15th to take the outright lead and was then joined by Xander Chauffele after he birdied the 14th.
The forecast rain also began to fall, but it's unlikely to dampen the excitement at Augusta as the first major of the year reaches a dramatic conclusion.
🚨 Tiger Wins the Masters 🚨