Masters Leaderboard 2019: Updates on Golf's Top Scorers on Sunday

The 2019 Masters is set for a thrilling finish at Augusta after an exciting day of action at the top of the leaderboard on Sunday.

Overnight leader Francesco Molinari enjoyed a thrilling tussle with Tiger Woods during the final round, but a host of players remain in contention going into the last few holes.

Here's a look at the latest scores from Sunday's final round. The full leaderboard can be found at the official Masters website.

Masters Leaderboard

Xander Schauffele (-12)

Tiger Woods (-12)

Francesco Molinari (-12)

Patrick Cantlay (-11)

Brooks Koepka (-11)

Sunday Recap

There were plenty of highlights on an exciting final day at Augusta. Bryson DeChambeau enjoyed an eventful fourth round that will be remembered for his first career ace at the 16th:

He was not the only player to hit a hole-in-one on Sunday, as Justin Thomas also aced the 16th:

The top of the leaderboard remained crowded with Molinari going into the final round with a two-shot lead over Woods and Tony Finau.

The Italian enjoyed a steady start making par on his first six holes, but he then hit a rare bogey at the seventh:

It was to prove costly too, as Woods turned on the style to pick up his second birdie of the day to move to within one shot of the leader:

The American was playing some flamboyant golf and thrilling the crowd, but Molinari was handling the pressure of being at the top of the leaderboard well and keeping his composure:

The leaders headed into the back nine with Molinari just a shot ahead of Woods, while Finau was still in contention just one behind the four-time champion.

Yet there was more drama to come as Woods could only bogey the 10th to drop two shots behind Molinari.

However, the Italian then found the water at the 12th on his way to a double bogey that saw his lead disappear:

Bubba Watson moved into contention with birdies at the 13th and 14th and an eagle at the 15th to rise up the leaderboard.

Meanwhile, Patrick Cantlay hit an eagle at the 15th to take the outright lead and was then joined by Xander Chauffele after he birdied the 14th.

The forecast rain also began to fall, but it's unlikely to dampen the excitement at Augusta as the first major of the year reaches a dramatic conclusion.