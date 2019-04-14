Cardinals RB David Johnson Eyes 1,000-1,000 Season in Kliff Kingsbury's Offense

Otto Greule Jr/Getty Images

David Johnson's best season came in 2016, when he rushed for 1,239 yards, caught 80 passes for another 879 yards and scored 20 total touchdowns for the Arizona Cardinals.

But this season, the talented running back is gunning for even loftier numbers under new head coach Kliff Kingsbury—hitting 1,000 yards as both a runner and a receiver.

"My biggest motivation is still 1,000 yards rushing and 1,000 yards receiving," Johnson told Bob McManaman of the Arizona Republic. "That's what I'm always going to try to strive to just because I was so close in 2016. Like you said, with the injuries and last year, I think I still have the same mentality of trying to get that."

Johnson added that he believes he can thrive under Kingsbury's air raid philosophy:

"I see it going really great, really good. I've talked to guys [who are familiar with Kingsbury's offense] like Christian Kirk and he said a lot of people have heard he doesn't run the ball, but he told me personally that their running backs have gotten the ball a lot as far as running the ball. I've heard that Kliff is really good at putting his guys in open space, especially as running backs, and giving them open space to try to get the yards catching the ball, and doing things like that."

Johnson remains Arizona's most talented offensive weapon and should be the focal point for Kingsbury, especially with either second-round quarterback Josh Rosen manning the helm or perhaps a rookie like Kyler Murray taking over, if the Cardinals select him No. 1 overall.

Johnson has shown the ability to be a playmaker in the passing game during his career. Expect him to be a major weapon for the Cardinals in 2019.