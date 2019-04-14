Tiger Woods at 2019 Masters: Live Updates for Final Holes

Tiger Woods at 2019 Masters: Live Updates for Final HolesApril 14, 2019
Tiger Woods sits just one behind Masters 2019 leader Francesco Molinari after eight holes on Sunday. He's one-under for the day, good enough for second place. Molinari leads on 13-under.
The four-time Masters winner made par on his first two efforts, including an impressive save on the second, per Tiger Tracker:
He cut into the lead on the third, making birdie with a solid putt after some great approach play:
But a bogey on the fourth saw the 43-year-old drop back to 11-under, two shots behind the consistent Molinari. He then bogeyd the fifth as well, making it four straight days with a bogey on the tricky par-four.
Woods missed a potential birdie putt on the sixth and watched as Molinari nailed his from a tough position to save par.
But a superb approach on the par-four seven resulted in an easy birdie, handing him some much-needed momentum in the chase for the Italian, who made bogey. The approach shot was a thing of beauty:
Molinari put the pressure on Woods by sinking the birdie putt in the eighth first, but his opponent didn't flinch, making his second birdie in a row.
Woods sits one shot ahead of Brooks Koepka and Tony Finau.
Here is a hole-by-hole breakdown of his final round:
1. (Par 4): 4
2. (Par 5): 5
3. (Par 4): 3
4. (Par 3): 4
5. (Par 4): 5
6. (Par 3): 3
7. (Par 4): 3
8. (Par 5): 4
9. (Par 4):
10. (Par 4):
11. (Par 4):
12. (Par 3):
13. (Par 5):
14. (Par 4):
15. (Par 5):
16. (Par 3):
17. (Par 4):
18. (Par 4):
This article will be updated to provide more information soon.
