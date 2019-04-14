Tiger Woods at 2019 Masters: Live Updates for Final Holes

Gianni Verschueren@ReverschPassFeatured ColumnistApril 14, 2019

AUGUSTA, GEORGIA - APRIL 14: Tiger Woods of the United States plays his shot from the second tee during the final round of the Masters at Augusta National Golf Club on April 14, 2019 in Augusta, Georgia. (Photo by Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images)
Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images

Tiger Woods sits just one behind Masters 2019 leader Francesco Molinari after eight holes on Sunday. He's one-under for the day, good enough for second place. Molinari leads on 13-under.

The four-time Masters winner made par on his first two efforts, including an impressive save on the second, per Tiger Tracker:

He cut into the lead on the third, making birdie with a solid putt after some great approach play:

But a bogey on the fourth saw the 43-year-old drop back to 11-under, two shots behind the consistent Molinari. He then bogeyd the fifth as well, making it four straight days with a bogey on the tricky par-four.

Woods missed a potential birdie putt on the sixth and watched as Molinari nailed his from a tough position to save par.

But a superb approach on the par-four seven resulted in an easy birdie, handing him some much-needed momentum in the chase for the Italian, who made bogey. The approach shot was a thing of beauty:

Molinari put the pressure on Woods by sinking the birdie putt in the eighth first, but his opponent didn't flinch, making his second birdie in a row.

Woods sits one shot ahead of Brooks Koepka and Tony Finau.

Here is a hole-by-hole breakdown of his final round:

1. (Par 4): 4

2. (Par 5): 5

3. (Par 4): 3

4. (Par 3): 4

5. (Par 4): 5

6. (Par 3): 3

7. (Par 4): 3

8. (Par 5): 4

9. (Par 4):

10. (Par 4):

11. (Par 4):

12. (Par 3):

13. (Par 5):

14. (Par 4):

15. (Par 5):

16. (Par 3):

17. (Par 4):

18. (Par 4):

    

This article will be updated to provide more information soon.

