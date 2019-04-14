Tiger Woods at 2019 Masters: Live Updates for Final Holes

Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images

Tiger Woods sits just one behind Masters 2019 leader Francesco Molinari after eight holes on Sunday. He's one-under for the day, good enough for second place. Molinari leads on 13-under.

The four-time Masters winner made par on his first two efforts, including an impressive save on the second, per Tiger Tracker:

He cut into the lead on the third, making birdie with a solid putt after some great approach play:

But a bogey on the fourth saw the 43-year-old drop back to 11-under, two shots behind the consistent Molinari. He then bogeyd the fifth as well, making it four straight days with a bogey on the tricky par-four.

Woods missed a potential birdie putt on the sixth and watched as Molinari nailed his from a tough position to save par.

But a superb approach on the par-four seven resulted in an easy birdie, handing him some much-needed momentum in the chase for the Italian, who made bogey. The approach shot was a thing of beauty:

Molinari put the pressure on Woods by sinking the birdie putt in the eighth first, but his opponent didn't flinch, making his second birdie in a row.

Woods sits one shot ahead of Brooks Koepka and Tony Finau.

Here is a hole-by-hole breakdown of his final round:

1. (Par 4): 4

2. (Par 5): 5

3. (Par 4): 3

4. (Par 3): 4

5. (Par 4): 5

6. (Par 3): 3

7. (Par 4): 3

8. (Par 5): 4

9. (Par 4):

10. (Par 4):

11. (Par 4):

12. (Par 3):

13. (Par 5):

14. (Par 4):

15. (Par 5):

16. (Par 3):

17. (Par 4):

18. (Par 4):

