Masters 2019 Leaderboard: Latest Scores and Standings From Sunday at Augusta

Separation has been hard to come by at the top of the leaderboard at The Masters at the start of the fourth round.

Leader Francesco Molinari was still at 13 under through his first three holes, but he is facing a threat from Tiger Woods and Brooks Koepka.

Woods and Koepka earned early birdies to put some pressure on Molinari and close the gap between themselves and the Italian.

Tony Finau is still in the mix for the green jacket two shots back, while a handful of players are making noise beneath the top four.

Masters Leaderboard

Updated as of 10:30 a.m. ET.

Francesco Molinari (-13)

Tiger Woods (-11)

Brooks Koepka (-11)

Tony Finau (-11)

Patrick Cantlay (-9)

Webb Simpson (-9)

Full leaderboard can be found here.

The first surge of the day came from 2015 Masters champion Jordan Spieth, who birdied three of his first four holes to move to within six shots of Molinari.

However, Spieth dropped a shot with a bogey at the par-four fifth, which is a significant setback given how far behind the leader he is.

While Spieth cooled off, Kevin Kisner didn't slow down, with four birdies on the back nine.

Kisner came into The Masters off a victory at the World Golf Championships match play event, but a 73 and 72 on Friday and Saturday derailed his chance of winning the green jacket.

The American is one of a few players who started at the 10th hole with a low score. Elsewhere, Rory McIlroy and Gary Woodland both have three-under rounds going.

McIlroy is attempting to make one final surge at the end of a disappointing tournament. The four-time major winner came into the tournament as the favorite, but he hasn't carded a round under 70.

Further up the leaderboard, Patrick Cantlay maintained his hot streak at Augusta with three birdies through five holes.

Cantlay, who is four strokes behind Molinari, was one of three players to card a third-round 64 on Saturday.

As for the leaders, Molinari squandered an opportunity to extend his lead to three strokes, as he missed a birdie putt at No. 2.

Woods put more pressure on his playing partner by sinking a birdie putt at the third hole. The birdie was his first at No. 3 in four rounds.

Koepka's third birdie of the week at No. 2 allowed him to move up to 11-under alongside Finau. The three-time major winner has played with a steady hand, as he has three pars to go with the birdie.

Statistics obtained from Masters.com.