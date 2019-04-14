Masters Tournament 2019: Mobile Updates for Sunday Leaderboard Scores

Andrew Redington/Getty Images

The stage is set for one of the most unique final rounds at a golf major we have seen in quite some time.

With severe weather expected to hit Augusta National Golf Club in the afternoon, the fourth round of The Masters will be played in the morning and early afternoon.

The final threesome, comprising leader Francesco Molinari, Tony Finau and Tiger Woods, leaves the first tee at 9:20 a.m. ET.

Masters Leaderboard

Updated as of 9 a.m. ET

Francesco Molinari (-13)

Tony Finau (-11)

Tiger Woods (-11)

Brooks Koepka (-10)

Webb Simpson (-9)

Ian Poulter (-9)

Matt Kuchar (-8)

Justin Harding (-8)

Xander Schauffele (-8)

Louis Oosthuizen (-8)

Dustin Johnson (-8)

As we patiently wait for the leaders to hit the course, a few big names have already moved into red numbers for the round.

Jordan Spieth, Kevin Kisner and Gary Woodland are among the golfers with early birdies.

Chris Carlson/Associated Press

The goal for the players in the middle or at the bottom of the leaderboard is to replicate the 64 put together by three golfers in the third round.

Any move up the standings comes with an increase in prize money, and it gives certain players an outside chance of putting themselves into the top 10.

But making a surge high up the leaderboard is going to be a difficult task with the quality of golfers residing in the top 10.

Six of the 11 golfers with the top scores after the third round have major titles on their resumes, and a few others have been in contention on multiple occasions.

Only Justin Harding, who is making his Masters debut, is an unfamiliar face on the final day of a major out of the top 11 players on the leaderboard.

Finau, Ian Poulter, Matt Kuchar and Xander Schauffele all have the potential to capture their first majors, but they need to play incredible golf and hope Molinari slips up.

At The Open in 2018, Molinari captured the Claret Jug by shooting a final-round 69, which is in line with other final-round scores he has put together of late.

In his past six final rounds at major tournaments, Molinari shot three rounds in the 60s and the other three were between 70 and 73.

Molinari's recent final-round consistency and his ability to avoid bogeys through three rounds at Augusta makes him a tough leader to overthrow during the final 18 holes of play.

Statistics obtained from PGATour.com.